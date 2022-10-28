Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso’s Michael Myers is looking for a new job this Halloween
El Paso, Texas-- Michael Myers has been spotted across town on the hunt for a job. But this isn’t your typical spooky movie murderer Michael Myers, this is El Paso’s version of Michael Myers. “Halloween season came around and we wanted him to be out and about to...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
Everyone Can Celebrate Wonderful El Pasoans with Special Needs
Miracle League of El Paso's annual beauty pageant is Sat, Oct. 29th, and I'm lucky enough to host this WONDERFUL event. I don't mean wonderful hyperbolically either, I mean it literally. It LITERALLY inspires me with Wonder. El Pasoans with special needs, who never really get to stand out, are...
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
Celebrate Halloween With Local Bands That Love The Spooky Season
Sunday afternoons, 95.5 KLAQ brings 2 hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q Connected. Since this weekend is the weekend BEFORE Halloween, let's a special Halloween edition of...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
Halloween safety tips for your furry friends
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
El Paso Elsewhere Creators Kept Ties To Home In New Horror Game
For a while we've been teased about the emergence of a new video game set in El Paso called El Paso, Elsewhere. The indie video company who's creating the game, Strange Scaffold, is founded by Xalavier Nelson, Jr. In an interview with NME, he wanted to keep his ties to his home in El Paso in this project.
Horizon City Is The New Safest US City…What Does El Paso Think?
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
Viral YouTube Star Brings Mr. Beast Burger Shop Back To East El Paso
Alright, so one thing my son is very good at is making sure I am kept up on the latest YouTube stars that he is obsessed with. One in particular is a name I have heard before, Mr. Beast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson who is considered YouTube royalty because of his over 215 million followers across social media.
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
The Spectacular Circus and all the fun returns to El Paso!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Carden International Circus announced Wednesday the Spectacular Circus is returning to El Paso County Coliseum for six spectacular performances. The show is returning Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20. The Carden family celebrates almost sixty years of presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S. This year features […]
9 Thoughts Everybody Ultimately Has After Moving To El Paso
1. "Oh, that's the wall? I thought it was way bigger." 2. "This is the scariest place to drive on the highway. Why do people drive so fast?!" 3. "I'm never going to be able to eat Mexican food anywhere else and think it's good." 4. "Cost of living isn't...
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe
Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
Savor The Swanky Spirits & Dinner At Ambar Inside The Plaza Hotel
Agave enthusiasts, if you are looking for a true culinary adventure, you must check out this one-of-a-kind Agave Spirits & Tasting Dinner in the heart of downtown El Paso. Enjoy an intimate 6-course tasting menu and agave pairing that promises to be an evening no agave connoisseur will want to miss.
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0