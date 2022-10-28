ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?

Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Halloween safety tips for your furry friends

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Elsewhere Creators Kept Ties To Home In New Horror Game

For a while we've been teased about the emergence of a new video game set in El Paso called El Paso, Elsewhere. The indie video company who's creating the game, Strange Scaffold, is founded by Xalavier Nelson, Jr. In an interview with NME, he wanted to keep his ties to his home in El Paso in this project.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The Spectacular Circus and all the fun returns to El Paso!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Carden International Circus announced Wednesday the Spectacular Circus is returning to El Paso County Coliseum for six spectacular performances. The show is returning Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20. The Carden family celebrates almost sixty years of presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S. This year features […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper

Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe

Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy