fox13news.com
Why do cars roll uphill at Spook Hill? Legends & science explain the thrill of Lake Wales’ gravity hill
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A concoction of legends, science, and a dash of Florida weirdness all offer explanations for why tourists and residents continue to be thrilled by a hill in Lake Wales. Before Central Florida became home to the ‘House of Mouse,’ quirky roadside attractions were king.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
More than 20 Lakeland swans sold after big population growth on Lake Morton
The first swan sale since 2020 took place in Lakeland on Friday. This comes after the swan population on Lake Morton eclipsed 50, a key number for the City of Lakeland. “What happens when we have over 50 swans, we notice that the swans start leaving this area to nest, and they go into the neighborhood. When that happens, we have more probability of issues with vehicles. We have more swan deaths,” said Kevin Cook, the City of Lakeland’s communications director.
Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland Movie Theater was evacuated due to a fire. The Lakeland Fire Department responded to a fire at the CMX Cinemas Lakeside, located at 1650 Town Center Dr. on Saturday evening. The video showed a fire on the edge of the roof...
I-4 East reopens after Seffner crash
An early morning crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 4 in Seffner.
Lake Wales swamps Auburndale to win Florida high school district football title
AUBURNDALE, Fla. – They even brought t-shirts with them. Lake Wales avenged a heart-breaking district-title game loss from a year ago by routing Auburndale, 41-0, on Friday to seize the 3S District 8 championship at Bruce Canova Stadium. The Highlanders – ranked No. 23 in the SBLive Sports’ Florida ...
Bay News 9
Lakeland's Bell plays with the sounds of silence
LAKELAND, Fla. — The sights and sounds of football are unmistakable. The play calling. The crunching of pads. The whistle. The sounds of football. But while everyone on the Lakeland High junior varsity football team hears it all, freshman Edward Bell hears silence. What You Need To Know. Lakeland...
Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents in the Intercession City area will have a chance to pick up free food and more on Saturday. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry and The Salvation Army are inviting residents to a food distribution event on Oct. 29. The giveaway, scheduled from...
FHP investigating fatal crash north of Plant City
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hillsborough County, north of Plant City.
Spend a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, or tour Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, at upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — From spending a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, to a personal tour of Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, these are just some of the unique experiences up for grabs at the upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals. News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino is helping host the event on […]
floridaing.com
What Happened to Lake Apopka?
If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
Lakeland Entrepreneur Series- ‘Handled by Holly’ Event Planning
Hiring a professional gives you peace of mind. You’ll be able to enjoy your day and be fully present knowing all the details and decisions are left in good hands. ‘Handled by Holly’ is the one to make your event perfect!. https://www.handledbyhollyevents.com/. Meet Holly who is the...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
hernandosun.com
Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County
FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Lost Hiker Recused From Little Manatee River State Park
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked together yesterday to rescue a lost hiker from the Little Manatee River State Park. According to authorities, HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 2:47 PM on
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
The Spooky Squeeze
The Squeeze will have a spooky look this weekend as it rolls through downtown Lakeland. The popular shuttle service will have its Halloween costume on when it picks up passengers. Thanks to our Planner Carlie Flagler for decorating the carts. We promise it won’t be a scary ride.
Busch Gardens Tampa's Christmas returns with new fireworks show, food and more
New this year is the "Holiday in the Sky" firework show, featuring a dancing water fountain.
Comments / 2