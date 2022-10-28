The first swan sale since 2020 took place in Lakeland on Friday. This comes after the swan population on Lake Morton eclipsed 50, a key number for the City of Lakeland. “What happens when we have over 50 swans, we notice that the swans start leaving this area to nest, and they go into the neighborhood. When that happens, we have more probability of issues with vehicles. We have more swan deaths,” said Kevin Cook, the City of Lakeland’s communications director.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO