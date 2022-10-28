ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL

Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
LAKE WALES, FL
Lakeland Gazette

More than 20 Lakeland swans sold after big population growth on Lake Morton

The first swan sale since 2020 took place in Lakeland on Friday. This comes after the swan population on Lake Morton eclipsed 50, a key number for the City of Lakeland. “What happens when we have over 50 swans, we notice that the swans start leaving this area to nest, and they go into the neighborhood. When that happens, we have more probability of issues with vehicles. We have more swan deaths,” said Kevin Cook, the City of Lakeland’s communications director.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland's Bell plays with the sounds of silence

LAKELAND, Fla. — The sights and sounds of football are unmistakable. The play calling. The crunching of pads. The whistle. The sounds of football. But while everyone on the Lakeland High junior varsity football team hears it all, freshman Edward Bell hears silence. What You Need To Know. Lakeland...
LAKELAND, FL
floridaing.com

What Happened to Lake Apopka?

If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
APOPKA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County

FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
foxsports640.com

Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
TAMPA, FL
The Spooky Squeeze

The Spooky Squeeze

The Squeeze will have a spooky look this weekend as it rolls through downtown Lakeland. The popular shuttle service will have its Halloween costume on when it picks up passengers. Thanks to our Planner Carlie Flagler for decorating the carts. We promise it won’t be a scary ride.
LAKELAND, FL
