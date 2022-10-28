Read full article on original website
Judge calls out 'draconic' Michigan law at Schurr preliminary hearing conclusion
If read in its most simple form, a Michigan law called the "fleeing felon law" says people can be killed if they are attempting to flee a felony under certain circumstances.
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic — the […]
Rikers Island correction officer stabbed 15 times inside of jail
A Rikers Island correction officer was injured during a stabbing at the jail Monday afternoon, authorities said.
