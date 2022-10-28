COLORADO SPRINGS — It was about mental and physical preparation for Fort Collins senior Christian Groendyk during the cross country season. “Part of it was confidence coming and preparing myself to race on this stage,” said Groendyk after he captured the individual Class 5A boys cross country state title Saturday morning at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. “I’ve just been trying to run fast on this course. That is what I’ve been preparing for and getting ready for.”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO