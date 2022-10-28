ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chsaanow.com

Qualifiers and rotation schedule for the 2022 state gymnastics meet

THURSDAY (5A) PRELIMINARY SESSION. 2:50 p.m. Opening Ceremonies – Introduction of teams, presentation of colors. 3:00 p.m. 1st Timed Warm-up (8 minutes) 2:50 p.m. Opening Ceremonies – Introduction of teams, presentation of colors. 3:00 p.m. 1st Timed Warm-up (8 minutes) 3:10 p.m. Competition Begins. 4A & 5A FINALS...
THORNTON, CO
chsaanow.com

5A boys cross country: Fort Collins’ Groendyk beats deep field, Valor takes team title

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was about mental and physical preparation for Fort Collins senior Christian Groendyk during the cross country season. “Part of it was confidence coming and preparing myself to race on this stage,” said Groendyk after he captured the individual Class 5A boys cross country state title Saturday morning at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. “I’ve just been trying to run fast on this course. That is what I’ve been preparing for and getting ready for.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
chsaanow.com

4A girls cross country: Niwot continues dominant run, Summit's Hagen wins individually

COLORADO SPRINGS — Summit sophomore Ella Hagen looked to her right, her left — all green jerseys. Luckily, she wasn’t green herself this time around at the state meet. Hagen won the Class 4A girls race by holding off a sea of Niwot runners at Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday afternoon, clocking in at 17 minutes and 48 seconds. She immediately turned to greet the green-cladded Cougars, who placed second through sixth to run away with their fifth straight team title.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy