Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Related
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
USC Gamecock
MOLD U: Hundreds of students struggle with mold in campus dorms, USC system unfit to analyze reports
USC students complained of mold growth in on-campus dorms more than 840 times in the past two years, documenting mushrooms growing from ceilings, mold ballooning out of heating and cooling units and fuzzy specs adorning dressers on move-in day. Concerns about allergies, asthma attacks and continuous coughing often accompanied the...
coladaily.com
Satchel Ford Elementary classroom raises $600 for local homeless center
A Satchel Ford Elementary School classroom recently planned and hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Transitions Homeless Center. 3rd-grade teacher Skylar Miller and her students successfully ran the stand to collect $598.45 and presented the donation to the center Wednesday afternoon. Miller said the idea of a lemonade...
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
dillonheraldonline.com
Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal
The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
etxview.com
4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat
Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
Columbia Star
Mother of Tucker Hipps speaks at Brookland-Cayce High School about dangers of hazing, son’s legacy
Cindy Hipps, mother of Tucker Hipps, appeared at Brookland-Cayce High School recently to talk with students about the dangers of fraternity hazing, her son’s legacy, and measures like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires all the state’s public universities to report conduct investigations of student organizations. Hipps died in 2014 during a pledge run with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Clemson University, and his mother told students the family is still seeking full details on events surrounding Tucker’s death. After the presentation, Brookland-Cayce student government president Parker Mergo (shown here in a selfie with Cindy Hipps and students) announced a donation to the Tucker Hipps Foundation, started by parents Gary and Cindy Hipps, to support charities that align with Tucker’s interests, as well as organizations that help the underprivileged.
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Tried and True: Long-Standing Businesses in Columbia SC
It’s no secret that Columbia, SC is a city on the rise, and tourists from all over are traveling to see what the hype is all about. New restaurants and breweries, hotel properties and more are consistently popping up all over town, but that’s not all that entices visitors to book a trip to the Heart of SC. In addition to checking out what’s new and noteworthy, travelers are choosing Columbia to experience the city’s institutions – businesses that have stood the test of time and stolen the hearts (and loyalty) of locals and visitors alike. So let’s get back to our roots and celebrate these establishments that helped pave the way for the Columbia you see today.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaheim Bell snaps, targets: Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina TE's lack on involvement
Jaheim Bell was expected to be an important part of South Carolina’s offensive scheme against Missouri. In the 23-10 loss to the Tigers, however, the Gamecock tight end was hardly involved. Bell’s mother was vocal on social media Saturday night, retweeting posts about Bell not recording any touches in...
First African-American State Trooper honored with a park in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Newberry for the celebration and ribbon cutting of the U.S. Marshall Israel Brooks Jr. Park, a park that honors the first ever African American Highway Patrolman, Israel Brooks Jr, who joined in 1967. The park is located at 2420 Holloway street...
Nick Emmanwori Leaves Missouri Game
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has left action after suffering a lower-body injury against Missouri.
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
A park opens in Calhoun County and many excited for a place for kids to play
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County. Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church. “Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it...
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Missouri loss serves as complacency lesson to Gamecocks
This wasn’t supposed to happen to South Carolina. It was a slap-in-the-face reality check. All was not right in Gamecocksville. The Gamecocks discovered they have to find a different way to win a football game other than the ones they did in the previous 4 weeks. You can’t always just show up and expect to go through the motions, even though all signs were pointing to it.
thecutoffnews.com
Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum predictions for Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on SEC Nation
The site of "SEC Nation" on Saturday morning was Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football game. During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Design, engineering of Lower Saluda Greenway Extension underway
IRMO, S.C. — A Columbia-area project more than 40 years in the making is now getting closer to reality. Not what if anymore, but when. That's the change in conversation about the Lower Saluda Greenway Extension, running from Lake Murray all the way to the Riverbanks Zoo. This $24M...
South Carolina Ranked In CBS Top 100
South Carolina doesn't carry many expectations this season, but CBS thinks they have some talented pieces.
Comments / 0