Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Satchel Ford Elementary classroom raises $600 for local homeless center

A Satchel Ford Elementary School classroom recently planned and hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for Transitions Homeless Center. 3rd-grade teacher Skylar Miller and her students successfully ran the stand to collect $598.45 and presented the donation to the center Wednesday afternoon. Miller said the idea of a lemonade...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
DILLON, SC
etxview.com

4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Mother of Tucker Hipps speaks at Brookland-Cayce High School about dangers of hazing, son’s legacy

Cindy Hipps, mother of Tucker Hipps, appeared at Brookland-Cayce High School recently to talk with students about the dangers of fraternity hazing, her son’s legacy, and measures like the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, which requires all the state’s public universities to report conduct investigations of student organizations. Hipps died in 2014 during a pledge run with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Clemson University, and his mother told students the family is still seeking full details on events surrounding Tucker’s death. After the presentation, Brookland-Cayce student government president Parker Mergo (shown here in a selfie with Cindy Hipps and students) announced a donation to the Tucker Hipps Foundation, started by parents Gary and Cindy Hipps, to support charities that align with Tucker’s interests, as well as organizations that help the underprivileged.
CAYCE, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Tried and True: Long-Standing Businesses in Columbia SC

It’s no secret that Columbia, SC is a city on the rise, and tourists from all over are traveling to see what the hype is all about. New restaurants and breweries, hotel properties and more are consistently popping up all over town, but that’s not all that entices visitors to book a trip to the Heart of SC. In addition to checking out what’s new and noteworthy, travelers are choosing Columbia to experience the city’s institutions – businesses that have stood the test of time and stolen the hearts (and loyalty) of locals and visitors alike. So let’s get back to our roots and celebrate these establishments that helped pave the way for the Columbia you see today.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
DeanLand

We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake

Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: Missouri loss serves as complacency lesson to Gamecocks

This wasn’t supposed to happen to South Carolina. It was a slap-in-the-face reality check. All was not right in Gamecocksville. The Gamecocks discovered they have to find a different way to win a football game other than the ones they did in the previous 4 weeks. You can’t always just show up and expect to go through the motions, even though all signs were pointing to it.
COLUMBIA, SC

