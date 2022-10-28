A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO