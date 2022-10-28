ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant

When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick

About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 30

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. The Vikings are 6-1. It’s their best start since 2009. It’s also a new franchise record for Kevin O’Connell. They Vikings apparently chose the right captain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday

A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy