Read full article on original website
nomorenfl
2d ago
Let’s put this kid in front of some heavier competition before we throw a heisman at him. Let’s see how he does against an Alabama or a Georgia
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Jackson State football crushes Southern, lives up to 'College GameDay' hype
Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were the face of the college football Saturday with the arrival of ESPN's "College GameDay" to Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers didn't disappoint in their Southwestern Athletic Conference collision with Southern following their time in front of a national audience, cruising to a 35-0 victory...
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Deion Sanders Reacts To Rumors Linking Him To Power 5 Jobs
Deion Sanders has been linked to a plethora of Power Five programs since he became the head coach of Jackson State's football team in 2020. During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Sanders commented on other schools potentially showing interest in him. Sanders acknowledged that he'd entertain calls...
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Week 8 MNF Postgame Reaction: Bengals Offensive Issues Derail Their Night
Bryant McFadden joins Joe Musso to discuss the Bengals myriad of offensive issues in their loss to the Browns in Week 8.
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
LOOK: Jackson State fan brings 'We Want Bama' sign to College GameDay
Plenty of eyes were on Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday when College GameDay headed to Jackson State. As usual, plenty of fans brought signs, including one fan who had a message for Alabama. A “We Want Bama” sign appeared on the GameDay set. Jackson State is in the midst of an...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Deion Sanders Reacts to Florida State INT Tie With Lee Corso
The Jackson State coach and the ESPN analyst have more in common than you might think.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini defense maintained its status as one of the best in the country. No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) left Nebraska with a 26-9 win in which the Cornhuskers scored one touchdown, had just nine first downs, rushed for 60 yards, threw for 188 yards and recorded just 248 yards of total offense.
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
247Sports
Auburn appoints Cadillac Williams interim head coach
AUBURN, Alabama — Running backs coach Cadillac Williams has been appointed Auburn's interim head coach for the final four games of the season, a staff member informed Auburn Undercover at the program's facility Monday afternoon following a team meeting. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday afternoon less than two...
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –(wire reports) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1,...
Gamecocks struggles vs. Mizzou are not because of the players
Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast joins Inside the Gamecocks The Show and says that South Carolina's offensive players are not being put in a position to have success.
Comments / 10