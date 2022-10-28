Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: No injury designation
Davis doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis logged a full practice Friday after being limited in each of the first two sessions ahead of Week 8 and is expected to be available after missing Week 7 due to a hamstring injury. However, the third-year pro has only seen 10 defensive snaps across six appearances this season, so he figures to play primarily on special teams against New England.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: Season-high three catches in Week 8
Proche caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay. Proche came in with only two targets all season but doubled that total in this game alone. His elevated usage can be chalked up to the Ravens losing both Mark Andrews (shoulder) and Rashod Bateman (foot) to injuries during the game. Even if Bateman remains sidelined in Week 9 against the Saints, Proche will be no higher than third in the wide receiver pecking order behind Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
CBS Sports
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Johnson has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury he picked up during Week 5, but he has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. If available, he figures to play a modest role along the Jets' defensive line. Before his injury, he recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing at least 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Not expected to play this week
Coach Sean McVay suggested Friday (ankle) that Williams won't be activated for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Williams was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the Rams to activate him or put him back on IR for the rest of the season. They may bring him back as soon as Week 9 at Tampa Bay, as the current backfield situation is less than optimal with Cam Akers still sidelined for non-injury reasons and a candidate to be traded. Darrell Henderson (illness) and Malcolm Brown figure to lead the way Sunday against the Niners.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
