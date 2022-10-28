Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
College football rankings: Tennessee adds first-place votes in Coaches Poll Top 25 ahead of No. 1 Georgia
The College Football Playoff rankings debut in two days, but until then, the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 gives fans the best look into where things stand after Week 9. Four different undefeated teams made their pitches on the field to sit at No. 1 in the first rankings to come Tuesday night.
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job
Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
Deion Sanders opens up about coaching future, Jackson State football: 'I have made no plans to go anywhere'
Deion Sanders has been highly successful as head coach of Jackson State from the get go. But with his 21-5 record, including a 7-0 start going into Saturday, there has been consistent chatter about “Prime Time” stepping up to a Power Five job and leaving the HBCU program he built into a powerhouse over 26 games. That chatter continued when Sanders appeared on College GameDay, live from Jackson State, and was asked by host Rece Davis of what he would do when approached by Power Five job openings.
Maryland-Wisconsin football game kickoff time, TV details announced; will Taulia Tagovailoa play?
Maryland football's game at Wisconsin next Saturday will kick off at noon, the school announced Saturday night. The game, which was on a six-day network hold, will air on the Big Ten Network. Via Maryland's press release: "Maryland (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) is off to its best start to a...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
FSU opens as a sizable road favorite over Miami
Florida State is a fairly sizable favorite over Miami for Saturday’s upcoming contest between the two rivals. The Seminoles opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Hurricanes, per William-Hill/Caesars. FSU is 5-3 on the season and coming off a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are 4-4 and are...
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –(wire reports) The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Nov. 12 home football game vs. Alabama, with the contest televised on CBS. It will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama dating back to 1894. Ole Miss (8-1,...
Michigan vs. Michigan State, Tunnel Assaults, Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker, Blake Corum And The Offense
There's a lot to talk about from Saturday's game between Michigan and Michigan State, both on the field and in the tunnel, as we move into the month of November.
Rebels fed Quinshon Judkins and delivered a 31-28 road win over Texas A&M
On his 19th birthday, Quinshon Judkins was fed the football over and over again. When Ole Miss needed him late, the true freshman delivered and the Rebel defense held on en route to a career high night, helping Ole Miss leave College Station with a 31-28 win on Saturday. Judkins...
