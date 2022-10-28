Read full article on original website
Construction Beings at The Residences at Central in St. PeteModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
How Patriots President Felt About Bill Belichick’s Handling Of QB Situation
Bill Belichick’s decision to play both New England quarterbacks in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears was unconventional, to say the least. And it didn’t work out, with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both struggling as the Patriots were blown out at home. Patriots president Jonathan...
Bills fans make special announcement at Highmark Stadium: ‘Surprise mom and dad’
A pair of Buffalo Bills fans made a fun announcement at Highmark Stadium during their favorite team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As the Bills were leading the Packers, photographers at the stadium found a man and a woman celebrating for another reason than Buffalo’s likely win over Green Bay. The man held up a sign, which read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers brushes off scrutiny of critical comments to teammates: ‘I felt like Captain Obvious’
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers went into New York to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the toughest of situations – losers of their last three with young receivers still going through growing pains. Rodgers faced scrutiny earlier this week for his critical remarks about...
