bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: October 31, 2022
MBB: UGA Hosts Georgia College In Tuesday Exhibition. The Georgia men’s basketball team will host its lone exhibition prior to the 2022-23 season on Tuesday when the Bulldogs face Georgia College at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest will tip at 6:00 p.m. ET. Admission will be free. The outing will...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Flashback: The legacy is immortalized…Dooley Field
Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium has a great ring to the ears of the Georgia faithful. That sacred sod between the famed hedges will now bear the name of the greatest head football coach and athletic director in Bulldog lore. When Joel Eaves was hired as the athletic director at...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith’s book takes Dawg fans from the program’s beginning to the coveted 2021 National Championship
Loran Smith very seldom misses attending the Major golf tournaments … the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA and the British Open. But this July the University of Georgia broadcasting legend, historian and author didn’t make the British Open tournament in St. Andrews, Scotland due to having to put the finishing touches on his new book, “Return to Glory.”
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley’s 25 Year Coaching Timeline
November 28, 1964 – Georgia tops Tech 7-0 between the hedges and earns a berth in the Sun Bowl. The Bulldogs beat Texas Tech by an identical 7-0 score to finish 7-3-1 in Dooley’s first season in Athens. The win over the Jackets broke a three-game losing streak to Tech, and Georgia’s win over Florida snapped a string of eight Gator wins over the previous nine seasons.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Florida native Kenny McIntosh is locked and loaded for the upcoming rivalry matchup
Georgia’s running back room has experienced its fair share of hits so far this season, as is what’s expected with the nature of the position. While notable names like Kendall Milton and freshman Andrew Paul will be sidelined against the Gators, it’s given way for others to really establish themselves as forces coming out of the backfield.
