FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
'Who's Yor daddy?': When they're not at the ballpark, these Houston Astros are busy being dads
HOUSTON — When they're not at the ballpark, most Houston Astros are busy enjoying family time with their wives and kids. The kiddos and the moms are often seen cheering dads on during Astros games and some even travel to road games. Friday night fans who stick around for the post-game fireworks also get a kick out of seeing the kids running around on the field before the show starts.
Mattress Mack says Phillies have 'worst fans ever' after heated exchange goes viral
HOUSTON — It's no secret that Gallery Furniture Owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is passionate about the Houston Astros. And it's no surprise that the superfan is in Philadelphia to cheer for the 'Stros as they battle the Phillies in the World Series. But McIngvalle probably wasn't expecting to...
KHOU
Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth break down a Game 3 World Series loss
It was a rough night for the Astros in Philadelphia. Phillies hitters went deep five times against McCullers.
KHOU
Who is Madison Watkins? National Anthem singer for World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA — Singer-songwriter and entertainer Madison Watkins will sing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the World Series. Watkins, 27, has appeared on the Grammys and has opened for several artists including Elle King, Gwen Stefani and Jason Derulo. This isn't Watkins' first time singing the National Anthem...
KHOU
Live updates: Astros take 5-0 lead on Phillies in Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros head into Game 4 of the World Series hoping to even things out after dropping Game 3 to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0, last night. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. A Houston win in Game 4 would ensure that the Astros would have the chance to win the series back home at Minute Maid Park.
KHOU
World Series playlist: Walk-up songs for Houston Astros hitters, pitchers
HOUSTON — If you want to know what players on the Houston Astros 2022 World Series roster are really like, you can start with their walk-up songs. From rap to rock and Latin pop to country, the songs are as varied as the players themselves. Fans who've been to...
KHOU
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers says he wasn't tipping pitches in Game 3 loss to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — It was a rough outing for the Astros Lance McCullers in Philadelphia. In Game 3, he gave up five home runs in 4 1/3 innings and left with the Astros trailing, 7-0. That would be the final, as the Phillies grabbed a 2-1 World Series lead. The...
KHOU
Phillies hammer McCullers, top Astros, 7-0, in World Series Game 3
HOUSTON — Bryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead. Brandon Marsh also...
KHOU
Two rival Astros, Phillies fans banded together to get to World Series Game 1 on time
HOUSTON — Sports rivalries can get nasty but also develop great bonds. Two complete strangers and rival Astros and Phillies fans banded together, racing across the country to make the World Series Game 1 – just in the nick of time. An Astros fan and a Phillies fan...
