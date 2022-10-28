ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

'Who's Yor daddy?': When they're not at the ballpark, these Houston Astros are busy being dads

HOUSTON — When they're not at the ballpark, most Houston Astros are busy enjoying family time with their wives and kids. The kiddos and the moms are often seen cheering dads on during Astros games and some even travel to road games. Friday night fans who stick around for the post-game fireworks also get a kick out of seeing the kids running around on the field before the show starts.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who is Madison Watkins? National Anthem singer for World Series Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — Singer-songwriter and entertainer Madison Watkins will sing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the World Series. Watkins, 27, has appeared on the Grammys and has opened for several artists including Elle King, Gwen Stefani and Jason Derulo. This isn't Watkins' first time singing the National Anthem...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KHOU

Live updates: Astros take 5-0 lead on Phillies in Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros head into Game 4 of the World Series hoping to even things out after dropping Game 3 to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0, last night. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. A Houston win in Game 4 would ensure that the Astros would have the chance to win the series back home at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Phillies hammer McCullers, top Astros, 7-0, in World Series Game 3

HOUSTON — Bryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead. Brandon Marsh also...
Houston, TX

