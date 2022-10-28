HOUSTON — When they're not at the ballpark, most Houston Astros are busy enjoying family time with their wives and kids. The kiddos and the moms are often seen cheering dads on during Astros games and some even travel to road games. Friday night fans who stick around for the post-game fireworks also get a kick out of seeing the kids running around on the field before the show starts.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO