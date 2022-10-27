ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty News

Liberty Sweeps Lipscomb in Battle for 1st Place in the ASUN

Liberty moved into sole possession of first place in the ASUN with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 31-29) sweep over Lipscomb, Sunday at Liberty Arena. Liberty and Lipscomb came into the match tied atop the ASUN standings at 9-2. The Lady Flames won their sixth straight match, improving to 17-7 overall and 10-2 in ASUN play. Meanwhile, Lipscomb saw its six-match winning streak snapped, falling to 12-11, 9-3. The Bisons are now in a three-way tie for second place alongside Central Arkansas and Kennesaw State.
Liberty News

Liberty Moves Back Into Top 25 Polls at No. 23

A historic win over BYU and a 7-1 start to 2022 has moved the Flames back into the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020. Liberty, who is coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.
Liberty News

No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU

The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
Liberty News

DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets

Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
