Men’s volleyball A and B teams mix it up well indoors during debut at Virginia Tech
Liberty University’s men’s indoor volleyball team opened its fall season at an Eastern Collegiate Volleyball Association (ECVA) tournament hosted by Virginia Tech, with the Flames’ A and B teams competing in the 11-team event against three Virginia Tech teams and two alumni squads, among others. The Flames’...
Flames Wrap Up Fall with 3rd-Place Showing at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate
The Flames closed out their 2022 fall schedule in style, carding the third-lowest 18-hole team total in program history during the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate. Liberty finished the fall with a 13-under par 271 during its third trip around the Ka‘anapali Golf Club – Royal Ka‘anapali...
Strong Finish Pushes Flames Up Leaderboard at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate
Five birdies on their last par-5 hole of the day allowed Liberty to move up the leaderboard during round two of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate on Saturday. All five players in the Flames’ starting five posted a birdie on the par-5, No. 6 hole (460 yards), giving Liberty the best round of the day on Saturday.
Liberty Sweeps Lipscomb in Battle for 1st Place in the ASUN
Liberty moved into sole possession of first place in the ASUN with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 31-29) sweep over Lipscomb, Sunday at Liberty Arena. Liberty and Lipscomb came into the match tied atop the ASUN standings at 9-2. The Lady Flames won their sixth straight match, improving to 17-7 overall and 10-2 in ASUN play. Meanwhile, Lipscomb saw its six-match winning streak snapped, falling to 12-11, 9-3. The Bisons are now in a three-way tie for second place alongside Central Arkansas and Kennesaw State.
Liberty Moves Back Into Top 25 Polls at No. 23
A historic win over BYU and a 7-1 start to 2022 has moved the Flames back into the national top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020. Liberty, who is coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.
No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU
The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets
Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
Flames’ top line helps blow open rematch against Colonials, a 9-2 rout
Four goals by Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team’s top line — from midway through the second period to midway through the third — helped turn a 2-1 contest in the rematch with Robert Morris (Pa.) University into a 9-2 triumph on Saturday night at the LaHaye Ice Center.
