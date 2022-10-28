ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Burrell's Five Touchdowns Lift HSU Over SNU, 42-41

BETHANY, Okla. - It was a tale of two halves for the Henderson State offense as HSU overcame a seven-point opening 30 minutes of game time and its first overtime contest of the season, scoring on its first three drives of the second half and stopping Southern Nazarene's two-point try in the extra period to come away with the 42-41 victory over the Crimson Storm.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
High School Football PRO

Pearcy, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pulaski Academy football team will have a game with Lake Hamilton High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart claims No. 2 seed with a 35-32 win over Lonoke

With 5:28 remaining in the first quarter, things looked bleak Friday night for the Stuttgart Ricebirds against Lonoke. The Jackrabbits had just opened a 14-0 advantage leading an already raucous crowd to grow even bolder. Early on, nothing went correctly for the Birds offensively or defensively. Penalties derailed both Ricebirds’...
STUTTGART, AR
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Circuit...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission

It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
DeKalb police arrest couple for drug possession

A shooting has been reported in the 2000 block of Pearl Street. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a community financial aid night in the Student Center on the Hope campus on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Yerger Middle School's Project Prevent Coalition is the statewide...
HOPE, AR
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M

A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
MAUMELLE, AR
Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
ARKANSAS STATE

