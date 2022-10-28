BETHANY, Okla. - It was a tale of two halves for the Henderson State offense as HSU overcame a seven-point opening 30 minutes of game time and its first overtime contest of the season, scoring on its first three drives of the second half and stopping Southern Nazarene's two-point try in the extra period to come away with the 42-41 victory over the Crimson Storm.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO