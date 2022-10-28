Read full article on original website
hsusports.com
Burrell's Five Touchdowns Lift HSU Over SNU, 42-41
BETHANY, Okla. - It was a tale of two halves for the Henderson State offense as HSU overcame a seven-point opening 30 minutes of game time and its first overtime contest of the season, scoring on its first three drives of the second half and stopping Southern Nazarene's two-point try in the extra period to come away with the 42-41 victory over the Crimson Storm.
Pearcy, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart claims No. 2 seed with a 35-32 win over Lonoke
With 5:28 remaining in the first quarter, things looked bleak Friday night for the Stuttgart Ricebirds against Lonoke. The Jackrabbits had just opened a 14-0 advantage leading an already raucous crowd to grow even bolder. Early on, nothing went correctly for the Birds offensively or defensively. Penalties derailed both Ricebirds’...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
Class 5A Arkansas state volleyball championship: Benton bounces back from title-game loss last year
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land HOT SPRINGS — A year ago, the Benton Lady Panthers lost the Class 5A state championship to Little Rock Christian 3-2 in which all five games were decided by a total of 15 points. Saturday night at Bank Ozk Arena, the No. 3-ranked Lady ...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Circuit...
littlerocksoiree.com
Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission
It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
North Little Rock educator named Arkansas’ Teacher of the Year
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Watching Capri Salaam in her classroom, you would think that teaching was what she always wanted to do— but that wasn't always the case. "Growing up I originally wanted to be an attorney," Salaam said. But during one of the last conversations she...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
KARK breaks down which haunted house in Central Arkansas is the scariest this Halloween
From creepy clown rooms to Freddy Kruger just over your shoulder, haunted houses unlock new fears at every corner.
ktoy1047.com
DeKalb police arrest couple for drug possession
A shooting has been reported in the 2000 block of Pearl Street. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a community financial aid night in the Student Center on the Hope campus on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Yerger Middle School's Project Prevent Coalition is the statewide...
talkbusiness.net
Mixed-use asset on Maumelle Boulevard sells at auction for $1.84M
A high-profile commercial property along Maumelle Boulevard in Maumelle sold recently to Arkansas investors for $1.84 million. Castle Investments LLC, led by Bruce Cook and his son Steve Cook, bought the 37,958-square-foot building at 600 Pine Forest Drive near Lake Valencia. They submitted the winning bid at auction, organized by Wilson Auctioneers of Hot Springs, on Sept. 13. The deal closed Thursday (Oct. 27).
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Halloween! And the weather is happy too
From a low temperature of just 56° this morning in Little Rock to the low 70s this afternoon. Having the sun out is helping it warm up. Expect dry and pleasant weather for Trick-or-Treating and Halloween parties tonight. There is a very small chance of a shower Tuesday evening,...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
KATV
Lonoke sees big improvements with strategic action plan for their community
(Little Rock, KATV) — Lonoke has been working to rebuild their community over the last few years with their Lonoke 2022 initiative, responsible for many of the city improvements seen today. For the last 5 years Lonoke 22 has worked to implement their strategic action plan to shine a...
KTBS
Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
WBBJ
Biker’s backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses taser
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop. Arkansas State Police say 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor was carrying a backpack full of gasoline when the...
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
