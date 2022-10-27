Read full article on original website
Funeral Services Set For Macoupin County Toddler
(Macoupin Co., IL) — Loved ones will gather today to remember the Macoupin County toddler who died earlier this month. A visitation for Hunter Drew takes place this afternoon at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. A celebration of life will be held tomorrow at the funeral home. Authorities say the three-year-old died October 20th. Ashley Bottoms has been charged in his death.
Illinois Awards $8.6M For South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
(Litchfield, IL) — Illinois is awarding more than eight-million-dollars for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park and will create a regional training center. The facility will provide Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties. The center is expected to launch in the fall of next year.
Fayette County State’s Attorney says there are major issues with the SAFE-T Act
We hear more today from Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison on the SAFE-T Act. A Town Hall was held in Vandalia last week to further discuss the measure that is set to take effect on January 1st. Morrison says there are major issues with the legislation that need to be addressed.
FCHD sees 21 COVID-19 cases from 10/17 to 10/21—has vaccines available for all ages
The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 21 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from October 17th through October 21st. During that time, the positivity rate was 2.5%. Also, Fayette, Bond and Effingham Counties are low at this time for COVID-19 spread. In total, there have been 8,215 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 total deaths.
