Vandalia, IL

Funeral Services Set For Macoupin County Toddler

(Macoupin Co., IL) — Loved ones will gather today to remember the Macoupin County toddler who died earlier this month. A visitation for Hunter Drew takes place this afternoon at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. A celebration of life will be held tomorrow at the funeral home. Authorities say the three-year-old died October 20th. Ashley Bottoms has been charged in his death.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Illinois Awards $8.6M For South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

(Litchfield, IL) — Illinois is awarding more than eight-million-dollars for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park and will create a regional training center. The facility will provide Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties. The center is expected to launch in the fall of next year.
LITCHFIELD, IL
FCHD sees 21 COVID-19 cases from 10/17 to 10/21—has vaccines available for all ages

The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 21 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from October 17th through October 21st. During that time, the positivity rate was 2.5%. Also, Fayette, Bond and Effingham Counties are low at this time for COVID-19 spread. In total, there have been 8,215 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 total deaths.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

