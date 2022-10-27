(Litchfield, IL) — Illinois is awarding more than eight-million-dollars for a new South-Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park and will create a regional training center. The facility will provide Career and Technical Training for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties. The center is expected to launch in the fall of next year.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO