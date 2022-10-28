Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say

Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary
LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
flackbroadcasting.com
Croghan Man Arrested for D.W.I. in the Town of Watson
TOWN OF WATSON-A 36 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following a Saturday night vehicle stop in the Town of Watson. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Nichols L. Jones with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood-Alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Jones was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Watson Court at a later date.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Constableville Man Charged with Aggravated D.W.I. and Driving without Interlock Device
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 65 year old Constableville man is charged with aggravated D.W.I. and other charges following an early Saturday morning vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Joseph L. Morczek with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Per se-First Offense and D.W.I.-First offense, Class U misdemeanors. Morczek was also charged with Circumventing Interlock-Driving without Device, a Class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to answer the charges in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Man Accused of D.W.I.
TOWN OF TRENTON-A 29 year old Remsen man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a Friday night vehicle stop in the Town of Trenton. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged Frank M. Mongiello with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense: a Class U misdemeanor. Mongiello’s arrest status was listed as “held” at press time. No further details were provided.
WKTV
Man charged with menacing following 2-hour standoff with Utica police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were outside a home on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue for nearly two hours on Friday trying to get a potentially armed man out of a house. Police were called to the scene just before noon after a woman went to the police station and claimed a man, later identified as 68-year-old Gerald Proulx, of Utica, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot.
cnyhomepage.com
Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident
CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
informnny.com
Police investigating Pamelia 7-Eleven attempted armed robbery case
PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – State police in Watertown is seeking the public’s help with an investigation involving an alleged attempted armed robbery in the Town of Pamelia, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say that a man walked into the 7-Eleven store at...
2 Teens on Bikes Involved in Utica Shootout in Broad Daylight, Police say
Two teenagers on bicycles were involved in a shootout on Bleecker Street on Monday afternoon and are now facing several charges, according to Utica Police. At this time, police don't think anyone was hit with bullets, but are still investigating. Cops say just after 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Brush fire in Newport burns nearly 7-acres of land
NEWPORT- A brush fire burned approximately seven-acres of land Sunday morning in Herkimer County, emergency responders say. Alarms sounded for Newport Fire Department shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday. It happened on State Route 28, near a listed address of 1887. Frankfort Center, Poland and Schuyler Fire Departments provided assistance. When...
