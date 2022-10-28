Both supporters and critics of the Trump-era tariffs on China-made goods agree on one thing: they are here for the foreseeable future. Following a customary four-year review, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) last month said it would keep Section 301 tariffs in place to the dismay of critics seeking relief from the additional tax burden. Ambassador Katherine Tai said USTR will continue to consider their efficacy moving forward, noting that the government won’t roll back tariffs until Beijing adopts market-oriented trade and economic principles. “How I read that is that the tariffs that started four years ago are not ending anytime...

14 MINUTES AGO