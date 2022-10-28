ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29

A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
DENNIS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles

DEDHAM, Mass. — The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?. According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.
DEDHAM, MA
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Commits to Carbon Neutral by 2030

Boston – Chapman Construction/Design announced it has launched a new sustainability initiative, committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and promoting John Hyde to senior sustainability manager. Chapman is the first construction manager to commit to carbon neutrality in New England. To support its commitment to carbon neutrality, Chapman...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31

After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
MILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday

BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
BOSTON, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA

