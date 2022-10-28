Read full article on original website
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed Anderson
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29
A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River sandwich shop running into issues as fraudulent social media page stealing money from customers
A popular Fall River sandwich shop and some of their customers are running into issues concerning an apparent social media scam. Marcucci’s Bakery’s Facebook page has apparently been hijacked and is attempting to take advantage of customers. Fans of the eatery contacted Fall River Reporter with concerns about...
Consumer group says shoppers should be wary of “certified pre-owned” vehicles
DEDHAM, Mass. — The word “certified” is often advertised at dealerships and used-car lots, but what exactly does it mean?. According to Consumers’ Checkbook, the automotive industry began using the term in the 1990′s to reassure used-car buyers worried about bringing home a lemon. “Certified pre-owned” vehicles are marketed as used cars or trucks that have been inspected and refurbished by the dealer.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Commits to Carbon Neutral by 2030
Boston – Chapman Construction/Design announced it has launched a new sustainability initiative, committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and promoting John Hyde to senior sustainability manager. Chapman is the first construction manager to commit to carbon neutrality in New England. To support its commitment to carbon neutrality, Chapman...
miltontimes.com
Milton House of Pizza will close Oct. 31
After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success. With the enticing...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River resident accused of fraudulently helping unqualified rideshare drivers qualify
BOSTON – A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy...
Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday
BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
fallriverreporter.com
Thanks to the power of social media, Fall River man’s deceased son’s stolen vehicle located
Some good news after a Fall River man who just recently lost his son, had seen his son’s car disappear. According to Paul St Laurent, his son’s SUV was stolen sometime Wednesday/early Thursday. St. Laurent’s son, 48-year-old Oscar “Jay” McElroy passed away Friday, October 21 and the vehicle...
fallriverreporter.com
Due to video surveillance, Taunton man accused of stealing Amazon package, attempting to break into home
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police responded to a report of a subject attempting to gain entry into a local home and, after failing to do so, stealing a package from the porch. According to Freetown Police Lieutenant Steven Abbot, 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian,...
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Disappointing photos show what it can be like visiting Salem during Halloween season
Visitors flock to the Massachusetts town for its Halloween celebrations and witch-filled history, but many leave behind litter and damaged properties.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
