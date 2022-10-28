ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. When AFRD got to the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar

ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Lanes clear after wreck on I-85 NB in Fulton County

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now clear. All lanes of I-85 northbound at Cleveland Avenue are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. As or now, details are limited, though multiple vehicles seem to be involved and the interstate has been closed since just after 5:30 a.m. Drivers...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead in small plane crash near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - One body had been recovered after a plane crash along the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta on Monday afternoon, Alpharetta police say. Sgt. David Freeman, with the Alpharetta Police Department says the exact number aboard the plane was not immediately known, but the filed flight plan indicated two people were supposed to be on board. Only one body has been recovered, he says.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Medical Center set to shut down after 1 last full day of operations

ATLANTA - After months of preparations, Monday could be one of Atlanta's largest hospital's last full day of operation. Atlanta Medical Center is set to shut down Tuesday, after dealing with more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health Systems announced in August that the hospital,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mayor names Darin Schierbaum Atlanta's next chief of police

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta has a new police chief. Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens announced that interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum will serve as Atlanta's next chief of police, replacing Police Chief Rodney Bryant, who retired in the summer. Schierbaum has been serving in the position as the interim...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man wanted for murder during robbery caught in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - A murder suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in metro Atlanta. Atlanta police say on Thursday, Oct. 27, law enforcement agents obtained information that 28-year-old Jawuan Gaston was in the area southwest of Atlanta. Gaston was wanted for murder connection to...
ATLANTA, GA

