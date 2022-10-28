Read full article on original website
Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in bed early Monday morning at an apartment in northwest Atlanta by gunfire that came from outside, police said.
Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning. A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital. Through an investigation, officers heard...
Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight
ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. When AFRD got to the...
Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar
ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight. Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
Lanes clear after wreck on I-85 NB in Fulton County
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now clear. All lanes of I-85 northbound at Cleveland Avenue are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. As or now, details are limited, though multiple vehicles seem to be involved and the interstate has been closed since just after 5:30 a.m. Drivers...
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots into Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering at a local hospital after police say a gunman fire multiple shots into her home. Officials say they were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW. At the scene, police...
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
Man dead, child injured in DeKalb shooting
A man was killed and a child was injured Monday in a shooting in DeKalb County, police said....
1 dead in small plane crash near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - One body had been recovered after a plane crash along the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta on Monday afternoon, Alpharetta police say. Sgt. David Freeman, with the Alpharetta Police Department says the exact number aboard the plane was not immediately known, but the filed flight plan indicated two people were supposed to be on board. Only one body has been recovered, he says.
Atlanta Medical Center set to shut down after 1 last full day of operations
ATLANTA - After months of preparations, Monday could be one of Atlanta's largest hospital's last full day of operation. Atlanta Medical Center is set to shut down Tuesday, after dealing with more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health Systems announced in August that the hospital,...
Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times while inside her apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times through the wall of her apartment building. Police said around 2:10 a.m., officers were called out to some apartments at 934 Mayson Turner Road NW. When they got to the apartments they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for t...
Mayor names Darin Schierbaum Atlanta's next chief of police
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta has a new police chief. Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens announced that interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum will serve as Atlanta's next chief of police, replacing Police Chief Rodney Bryant, who retired in the summer. Schierbaum has been serving in the position as the interim...
GBI: Man fatally shot by police in NW Atlanta identified
A man who was shooting at another man in northwest Atlanta was fatally shot by officers Friday evening, police said....
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Police: Man wanted for murder during robbery caught in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - A murder suspect is in custody facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in metro Atlanta. Atlanta police say on Thursday, Oct. 27, law enforcement agents obtained information that 28-year-old Jawuan Gaston was in the area southwest of Atlanta. Gaston was wanted for murder connection to...
