ALPHARETTA, Ga. - One body had been recovered after a plane crash along the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta on Monday afternoon, Alpharetta police say. Sgt. David Freeman, with the Alpharetta Police Department says the exact number aboard the plane was not immediately known, but the filed flight plan indicated two people were supposed to be on board. Only one body has been recovered, he says.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO