Football: East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28
ELIZABETHTOWN — Slowly, but surely, the East Bladen football team has been putting together the pieces, trying to find the right fit to a sometimes puzzling season. Friday night, on Senior Night in a steady, light rain at Lenon Fisher Stadium, everything came together for the Eagles in a dominating 53-28 win against St. Pauls in the final game of the regular season.
St. Pauls football earns state playoff bid
The St. Pauls football team learned who it will face in the first round of the 2A state playoffs when the North Carolina High School Athletic
Maya McDonald Leads Cape Fear Community to Region X Championship
MARTINSVILLE, Va.- Former East Bladen star Maya McDonald poured in 4 first half goals Saturday to lead her Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils to a 5-3 victory over Louisburg in the championship game of the South Atlantic District/Region X Division II Tournament. McDonald’s ‘Hat Trick’ plus 1 helped earn...
East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs
Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
Pine Forest wins All-American conference title with win over Overhills
Anderson Creek, NC — The Pine Forest Trojans blanked the Overhills Jaguars as they earned an outright championship in the All American conference. The Trojans put themselves in this position with a big win over Terry Sanford a few weeks ago, and they finished the job on Friday against the Jaguars.
West Bladen Recognizes Fall Sports Seniors
West Bladen High School recognized its senior athletes in football, cross country and cheerleading Friday prior to the Knights’ home football game against Midway. It was the final game of the season for the football team, which lost to Midway 7-0. Seniors on the volleyball team were recognized prior...
NCHSAA Class 2A Mid East Cross Country Regional: Johnny Alvarado Qualifies for State Meet
CARY – East Bladen sophomore Johnny Alvarado qualified for the NCHSAA Class 2A Cross Country State Championship meet Saturday with his 23rd place finish in the Class 2A Mid East Regional at WakeMed Soccer Park. Alvarado, who won 3 Southeastern Athletic Conference races during the season, posted a time...
North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell
It was a GHOE Thriller for North Carolina A&T against Campbell on Saturday. The post North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls
No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
North Carolina high school football playoff bracket revealed, see all the teams representing the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has revealed its 2022 playoff bracket. See all of the matchups featuring teams from the Piedmont Triad listed below. Piedmont Triad-area teams have been highlighted in bold. 4A EAST #20 Riverside-Durham (6-4) at #13 Southern Alamance (7-3) 4A WEST #32 Davie (4-6) at #1 Grimsley (10-0) vs. #17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at #16 Reagan (8-2) #25 Page (5-5) at #8 […]
Couch Potato: Sunday News And Notes From Under The Cushions
As the headline reads, here’s some news and notes from the under the cushions of the couch about upcoming events in Bladen County. • Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy, best costume contest, concessions. • Bladen...
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 30
I am concerned about the ‘hate’ in our nation … Remember, ‘Love thy neighbors as thyself’ … No ‘ifs’,’ands’ or ‘buts’ … Disagree all you care to … but, love thy neighbor, how much? … As thyself … Is that not what the good book says?…
Investigation underway after shot fired at high school football game in Duplin County
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A high school football game in the east was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. Wallace police say they and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shot that was fired during an altercation between spectators at the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan football game around 9:00 p.m.
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said. […]
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
