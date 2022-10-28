ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

Football: East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28

ELIZABETHTOWN — Slowly, but surely, the East Bladen football team has been putting together the pieces, trying to find the right fit to a sometimes puzzling season. Friday night, on Senior Night in a steady, light rain at Lenon Fisher Stadium, everything came together for the Eagles in a dominating 53-28 win against St. Pauls in the final game of the regular season.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Maya McDonald Leads Cape Fear Community to Region X Championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va.- Former East Bladen star Maya McDonald poured in 4 first half goals Saturday to lead her Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils to a 5-3 victory over Louisburg in the championship game of the South Atlantic District/Region X Division II Tournament. McDonald’s ‘Hat Trick’ plus 1 helped earn...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs

Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
West Bladen Recognizes Fall Sports Seniors

West Bladen High School recognized its senior athletes in football, cross country and cheerleading Friday prior to the Knights’ home football game against Midway. It was the final game of the season for the football team, which lost to Midway 7-0. Seniors on the volleyball team were recognized prior...
BLADENBORO, NC
Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls

No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
North Carolina high school football playoff bracket revealed, see all the teams representing the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has revealed its 2022 playoff bracket. See all of the matchups featuring teams from the Piedmont Triad listed below. Piedmont Triad-area teams have been highlighted in bold. 4A EAST #20 Riverside-Durham (6-4) at #13 Southern Alamance (7-3)   4A WEST  #32 Davie (4-6) at #1 Grimsley (10-0) vs. #17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at #16 Reagan (8-2)  #25 Page (5-5) at #8 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Couch Potato: Sunday News And Notes From Under The Cushions

As the headline reads, here’s some news and notes from the under the cushions of the couch about upcoming events in Bladen County. • Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy, best costume contest, concessions. • Bladen...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 30

I am concerned about the ‘hate’ in our nation … Remember, ‘Love thy neighbors as thyself’ … No ‘ifs’,’ands’ or ‘buts’ … Disagree all you care to … but, love thy neighbor, how much? … As thyself … Is that not what the good book says?…
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

