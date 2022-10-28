Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Cape Gazette
Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0
The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
Cape Gazette
Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night
Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
Middletown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Smyrna dominates second half in a Homecoming to Remember
The highly anticipated showdown between No. 1 Smyrna and No. 3 Salesianum did not disappoint. The opening half alone featured several “highlight” plays, keeping the large homecoming crowd on the edge of their seats. The home team Eagles’ defense provided the first highlight when senior linebacker Nasir Jenkins gathered a “tipped” pass in stride for a 30-yard “pick six”, barely ... Read More
WMDT.com
Parkside finishes season strong with win over Trojans
SALISBURY, Md. – Parkside finishes the 2022 regular season 3-6 with a 41-22 victory over Kent County. The Trojans two-game winning streak comes to an end, as they finish 2-7.
Video Of High School Football Official's Decision Going Viral
On Thursday night, Vineland took on Eastern in the first round of the South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament. Unfortunately, this week's matchup between Vineland and Eastern was overshadowed by a referee's antics. After a measurement was taken by the officials, Eastern was awarded a first down. However, it's...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
MID-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING NIGHT RESULTS SUMMARY – GEORGETOWN SPEEDWAY FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2022
Mullins Auto Brokers Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Qualifier No. 1 (15 laps): ANTHONY PERREGO, Jordan Watson, Ryan Godown, Rocky Warner, Max McLaughlin, Craig Von Dohren, Ronnie Johnson, Loudon Reimert, Sean Weiss, Anthony Tramontana, Brad Roberts, Matt Stangle, Norman Short Jr. Ad-Art Sign Company...
Cape Gazette
Easterseals Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run set Nov. 4
Easterseals invites the public to join the 10th annual Walk With Me & 5K Fun Run Delmarva event, rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. The event will unite hundreds of families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals, like Walk with Me Ambassador Litena “Tina” Knight, and families living with disabilities.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Perrego, Sheppard & Friesen Top Mod Qualifiers; Bouc Friday Small-Block Star
GEORGETOWN, DE – Three amigos. Anthony Perrego, Matt Sheppard, and Stewart Friesen claimed their 15-lap qualifiers on Friday night, setting the stage for the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial,’ the finale of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco points season. The 40-lap...
Cape Gazette
JoAnne K. Rutherford, woman of faith
JoAnne K. (Barton) Rutherford, 77, of Georgetown, formerly of Anne Arundel County, Md., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. JoAnne was born and raised in Baltimore, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Schierzka) Barton. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1977 with a master of education degree focusing on administration/supervision. After graduation, she embarked on a lifetime of teaching fifth grade in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore County Schools. JoAnne retired from teaching in 1995 and, along with her husband Joe, made their home in Georgetown in 1998.
Cape Gazette
Brooks Calman Goldman, FFA retiree
Brooks Calman Goldman, 86, of Bethany Beach, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after a short illness. Brooks was born June 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Norman and Beverly Goldman, and the brother of Leslie Fairbanks (Joe, deceased). He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, and enjoyed keeping in touch with the family.
Cape Gazette
Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10
Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
Cape Gazette
Charletta Jackson James, woman of faith
Charletta Jackson James departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Her long life spanned 90 years and 357 days. She was born into a Christian family during arduous times in Mobile, Ala., Nov. 2, 1931, to Cleveland Lorenzo Jackson and Essie Dunn Jackson. Charletta was educated in the public school...
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
Cape Gazette
Joan Bird Eisenhauer, Beebe founder’s granddaughter
Joan Bird Eisenhauer, 87, of Naples, Fla., died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Fort Meyers, Fla. She was born Dec. 31, 1934, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, daughter of the late Frank Roxbury Swezey and Elsie Beebe Swezey. She was a graduate of University of Maryland Nursing School and worked as a supervisor of private home health care services, as well as various clinical visiting nurse and hospice teams. She was also a nurse manager at Brookhaven retirement community in Lexington, Mass.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
