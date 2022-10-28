The Dynamic Relationship Between Invasive Microvascular Function and Microvascular Injury Indicators, and Their Association With Left Ventricular Function and Infarct Size at 1-Month After Reperfused ST-Segment–Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Background: Developmental cardiac tissue holds remarkable capacity to regenerate after injury and consists of regenerative mononuclear and diploid cardiomyocytes (MNDCMs). Upon maturation, MNDCMs become binucleated or polyploid and exit the cell cycle. Interestingly, cardiomyocyte (CM) metabolism undergoes a profound shift that coincides with cessation of regeneration in the postnatal heart. However, whether reprogramming metabolism promotes persistence of regenerative MNDCMs enhancing cardiac function and repair after injury is unknown. Here, we identify a novel role for RNA-binding protein LIN28a, a master regulator of cellular metabolism, in cardiac repair following injury.

21 HOURS AGO