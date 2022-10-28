The Dynamic Relationship Between Invasive Microvascular Function and Microvascular Injury Indicators, and Their Association With Left Ventricular Function and Infarct Size at 1-Month After Reperfused ST-Segment–Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Read full article on original website
Long-Term Adiposity and Midlife Carotid Intima-Media Thickness Are Linked Partly Through Intermediate Risk Factors
This study aims to determine quantitatively the mediation effects of multiple cardiovascular risk factors on the associations of childhood body mass index (BMI) and its cumulative burden with adult carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT). METHODS:. The longitudinal cohort consisted of 1391 adults who had been examined for BMI 4-15 times over...
Single High-Sensitivity Point of Care Whole Blood Cardiac Troponin I Measurement to Rule Out Acute Myocardial Infarction at Low Risk
Background: High-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-cTn) laboratory assays are used to rule out myocardial infarction (MI) on presentation, but prolonged result turn-around times can delay patient management. Our primary aim was to identify patients at low risk of index MI using a rapid, point of care (POC), whole blood hs-cTnI assay at presentation, with potential early patient discharge.
RNA-binding Protein LIN28a Regulates New Myocyte Formation in the Heart via lncRNA-H19
Background: Developmental cardiac tissue holds remarkable capacity to regenerate after injury and consists of regenerative mononuclear and diploid cardiomyocytes (MNDCMs). Upon maturation, MNDCMs become binucleated or polyploid and exit the cell cycle. Interestingly, cardiomyocyte (CM) metabolism undergoes a profound shift that coincides with cessation of regeneration in the postnatal heart. However, whether reprogramming metabolism promotes persistence of regenerative MNDCMs enhancing cardiac function and repair after injury is unknown. Here, we identify a novel role for RNA-binding protein LIN28a, a master regulator of cellular metabolism, in cardiac repair following injury.
