East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs
Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
Maya McDonald Leads Cape Fear Community to Region X Championship
MARTINSVILLE, Va.- Former East Bladen star Maya McDonald poured in 4 first half goals Saturday to lead her Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils to a 5-3 victory over Louisburg in the championship game of the South Atlantic District/Region X Division II Tournament. McDonald’s ‘Hat Trick’ plus 1 helped earn...
Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls
No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
Couch Potato: Sunday News And Notes From Under The Cushions
As the headline reads, here’s some news and notes from the under the cushions of the couch about upcoming events in Bladen County. • Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy, best costume contest, concessions. • Bladen...
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 30
I am concerned about the ‘hate’ in our nation … Remember, ‘Love thy neighbors as thyself’ … No ‘ifs’,’ands’ or ‘buts’ … Disagree all you care to … but, love thy neighbor, how much? … As thyself … Is that not what the good book says?…
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
Investigation underway after shot fired at high school football game in Duplin County
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A high school football game in the east was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. Wallace police say they and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shot that was fired during an altercation between spectators at the Wallace Rose Hill and James Kenan football game around 9:00 p.m.
Locals gear up as winning numbers for $800 million Powerball to be announced
The winning Powerball numbers are expected to be announced Saturday night. North Carolina has had a couple of local winners, including one man that won $2 million off a scratch-off. Channel 9′s, Glenn Counts, went to a hotspot in Mooresville that has sold winning tickets in the past. Customers...
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!
Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
