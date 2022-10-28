ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

East Bladen To Play At Hertford County in Football Playoffs

Going unbeaten in October helped East Bladen move up to the No. 22 seed for the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2-A football playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) were matched against No. 11 Hertford County (9-1) for Friday’s opening round when the postseason pairings were announced Saturday. The Ahoskie-based Bears finished second in the Northeastern coastal 3-A/2-A Conference, losing only to league titlist Elizabeth City Northeastern.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Maya McDonald Leads Cape Fear Community to Region X Championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va.- Former East Bladen star Maya McDonald poured in 4 first half goals Saturday to lead her Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils to a 5-3 victory over Louisburg in the championship game of the South Atlantic District/Region X Division II Tournament. McDonald’s ‘Hat Trick’ plus 1 helped earn...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: Bingo! East Bladen Covers All Squares Against St. Pauls

No, I didn’t have “East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 28” on my Bingo card, yet that’s what happened Friday night at Lenon Fisher Stadium. The Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage as evidenced by their 353 rushing yards. St. Pauls had no answer for for an East Bladen offensive line that opened holes for the powerful running of Zamir Lewis and Masion Brooks. The duo combined for six touchdowns and 323 rushing yards.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: Sunday News And Notes From Under The Cushions

As the headline reads, here’s some news and notes from the under the cushions of the couch about upcoming events in Bladen County. • Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball will present a Trunk or Treat at the Clarkton Ballfield Monday from 6-8 p.m. Candy, best costume contest, concessions. • Bladen...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 30

I am concerned about the ‘hate’ in our nation … Remember, ‘Love thy neighbors as thyself’ … No ‘ifs’,’ands’ or ‘buts’ … Disagree all you care to … but, love thy neighbor, how much? … As thyself … Is that not what the good book says?…
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
bladenonline.com

Fall in Bladen Series: Trick or Treat!

Trick-or-Treating is one of the most beloved and practiced Halloween traditions. Children (and children at heart) have the opportunity to dress up, hang out with friends and family, and collect candy on Halloween night, traditionally. On this Halloween, there are several different trick-or-treating options in Bladen County. The ringing of...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

