Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21
GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover directly addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock.
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
ktalnews.com
Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
KTBS
CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
KSLA
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle that then flees in Wallace Lake Heights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on a bike. On Oct. 29 at 10:40 p.m., CPSO responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 200 block of Mayo Road. Deputies discovered that a man, possibly in his 40s, was riding his bike west on Mayo Road when a vehicle struck him and fled from the scene.
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
easttexasradio.com
Jury Gets Confession Letters
The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County had their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. A jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder, and she now faces the death penalty.
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of overprescribing controlled substances
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival 'welcomes you with the most open of arms'. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Humane Society of NWLA, Marilyn’s Place hope to bring awareness to adoption disparities surrounding black dogs. NWLA Humane Society says black dogs and cats are...
KTBS
Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases
TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
hopeprescott.com
Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property
On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
txktoday.com
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!
Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
