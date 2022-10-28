ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
GLADEWATER, TX
ktalnews.com

Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

CPSO investigates deadly hit and run in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Shreveport on Saturday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The initial investigation determined a white male, possibly in his 40’s, was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road at around 10:40 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle that then flees in Wallace Lake Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on a bike. On Oct. 29 at 10:40 p.m., CPSO responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 200 block of Mayo Road. Deputies discovered that a man, possibly in his 40s, was riding his bike west on Mayo Road when a vehicle struck him and fled from the scene.
CADDO PARISH, LA
fourstatesliving.com

ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad

The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
TEXARKANA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Two Wanted in Bossier for Stealing Wallet From Hospital

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On September 11,2022 the victim’s wallet was stolen from Willis Knighton Bossier Labor and Delivery. The B/M suspect was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a hat. The victim’s credit/debit card was later used at Walmart on Airline Dr. in the amount of $244.66 by the female pictured here. She is described as a black female wearing a teal hoodie, black pants and a hat. Several other transactions were made in Shreveport totaling $489.99.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Jury Gets Confession Letters

The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County had their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby. A jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder, and she now faces the death penalty.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases

TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property

On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men

The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
txktoday.com

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show were treated to the first-ever showing of the film at the Perot Theatre last Friday night. There were costumes, glowsticks, bubbles, singing, dancing in the aisles, comments yelled at the screen, and probably the most enthusiastic demonstration of crowd participation ever witnessed in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy