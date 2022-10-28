Read full article on original website
kpyn.net
Driving Rainstorm nor the Bears can stop Atlanta in 42-21 win at Gladewater
Driving rain nor the Gladewater Bears could stop the Atlanta Rabbits football team Friday night in Gladewater. The Rabbits went on a scoring rampage defeating Gladewater 42-21. Atlanta improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in district. The win was one more giant step in a huge turnaround from last season...
KTBS
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
Photo gallery: Tyler High Senior Night vs. Whitehouse
KLTV
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
KLTV
Tyler Latino trunk-or-treat festival brings Halloween fun
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following their feature in this year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade, those in the Hispanic and Latino communities in Tyler kept the momentum going and wanted to host a trunk-or-treat for the community to enjoy. 25 businesses parked on the Downtown Tyler Square to give away...
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
KLTV
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
inforney.com
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago to perform in Tyler this weekend; band talks journey after COVID
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will be performing in Tyler this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets range from $64 to $129 and can be purchased at www.cowancenter.org/buy-tickets. Ahead of the show, read this contributed feature with Chicago keyboardist/singer and founding...
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
tpr.org
Texas Matters - The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson
Dorothy Robinson was back in her home in Palestine, Texas for the first time since the funeral of her husband Frank. That’s when Dorothy said she saw and spoke to the ghost of her husband. “I don't believe in ghosts either, but he looked like he came to the...
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
ssnewstelegram.com
Mount Pleasant students tour My Perfect Pet
A group of business students from Mount Pleasant High School visited My Perfect Pet to see how the company manufactures its “perfect” pet food on Friday. Karen Neola, founder and owner of My Perfect Pet, gave the MPHS students some insight on how to start and grow a business. Neola, herself, grew from humble beginnings [her home], gradually transforming into the major operation it is today, located in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV
East Texas Ag students show off creations, livestock at Harvest Festival
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Ag students from around East Texas are gathering this week for the 2022 Harvest Festival at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. There were plenty of livestock shown, as well as handmade projects from trailers to teeter totters, that were built from scratch. The Ag...
UT Tyler poll finds majority disapprove of Roe v. Wade being overturned
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to UT Tyler’s October registered voter poll, 49% of registered voters polled disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to decide abortion policy. The poll specifically reported that 39% of registered voters polled “strongly disapprove,” 10% “somewhat disapprove,” 14% “somewhat approve” and 29% […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
Comments / 0