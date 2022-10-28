Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
520sportstalk.com
Sun Devil Soccer unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities in loss to OSU
(Tempe, AZ) Despite having more than twice as many shots on goal as its visitors from Corvallis (11-5), in a statistical quirk not uncommon to soccer relative to other sports, the Sun Devil soccer team came out on the wrong end of a 3-1 decision on Sunday. “Congratulations to Oregon...
520sportstalk.com
Bourguet and Conyers snuff out the Buffs 42-34
(Boulder, CO) As a new era began with former Marana Tiger Trenton Bourguet being named the starting quarterback this week, Arizona State took their show on the road to Boulder and Colorado University. This season started out with a lot of new players for the Devils, including Emory Jones who...
520sportstalk.com
Angelina Amparano has 16 saves but Aztecs Women’s Soccer falls in Region Final at Phoenix College in PKs
(Phoenix, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (13-2-1) added another layer to its Division II rivalry with Phoenix College (14-2-1) on Saturday as the teams battled it out in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Finals on Saturday in Phoenix. The No. 2 Aztecs and the No....
Eastern Progress
Red-hot Wildcats to wrap season against Oregon, ASU: 'I don’t think any of these teams stand a chance'
Following a 1-0 home loss to Cal on Oct. 2, the UA’s soccer team sat at 3-5-2. The Wildcats were dead last in the Pac-12 Conference standings, with all hopes of a postseason berth fading away. Coach Becca Moros didn’t panic. “We’ve got to keep pushing, and I...
ASU hosts UCLA in late window this coming Saturday
The Pac-12 on Sunday released several kickoff times for Saturday that remained to be decided a week prior to their scheduling. The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday. The game will air on FS1. UCLA was...
USC’s Lincoln Riley Discusses Officiating Mistake vs. Arizona
The coach explained what the officials told him about the play that ended the first half.
520sportstalk.com
Mauri Lands on the Podium at Pac-12 Championships
(Riverside, CA) Vincent Mauri had a race to remember Friday morning at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, hosted by Southern California at UC Riverside’s AG/Ops Course. Mauri finished ninth to land on the podium and secure a spot at the NCAA Regional meet in Tacoma, Washington. Lena Lebrun paced ASU’s women’s team, finishing top-50. In total, ASU saw five athletes record personal records.
520sportstalk.com
Regular season concludes with 6-0 win
(Phoenix, AZ) The Grand Canyon women’s soccer team wrapped up the regular season with an emphatic 6-0 home win over Sam Houston, featuring a hat trick by junior forward Gianna Gourley on Saturday. The Lopes (10-6-2, 6-4-1 WAC) dominated the Bearkats (3-11-2, 2-8-1 WAC) at GCU Stadium, thanks to...
520sportstalk.com
Aztecs Men’s Cross Country take Runner-Up at Region I, Division I Championships
(Coolidge, AZ) The Pima Community College men’s cross country team competed in the NJCAA Region I/ACCAC Championships on Saturday at Central Arizona College. The Aztecs took second place in Region I, Division I with a score of 45 points but finished in fourth place among the ACCAC conference field with 114 points.
Arizona Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats
There were many surprises last year for Arizona Basketball. There were many changes as well. Sean Miller was fired after thirteen seasons as head coach, failing to win the biggest games with the Wildcats, even after leading them to three Elite Eights over the years. Longtime Gonzaga coach Tommy Lloyd was brought in to take over the Wildcats program, departing from the Bulldogs after two decades of service. The fact that Lloyd took this job was the first surprise, but the second was the Wildcats’ performance last season.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
520sportstalk.com
Bucs sweep Pioneers on Senior Night
(Mesa, AZ) It was senior night for the Park University Gilbert Volleyball team and all of the seniors, all 15 of them, saw action in tonight’s contest against Pacific Union College (2-19, 1-17 Cal Pac). This meant, no Amanda Jonovich, no Annika Wallace, no Railey Druxman or Mallory Turner. It was also no problem as the Bucs swept the Pioneers 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-11) at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Ariz. This senior class has now won 67 matches in four seasons, which includes a truncated 2020 campaign when they only played 13 matches.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
KOLD-TV
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
AZFamily
Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
12news.com
Scottsdale haunted house draws big crowds from all over the Valley.
This Scottsdale haunted house is attracted hundreds of visitors. Some even waited up to an hour in line for the Spooktacular time!
KTAR.com
SRP to add 2 battery storage systems to the Valley in 2024
PHOENIX — Salt River Project announced Thursday it has entered into a contract that’ll bring online two grid-charged battery storage systems in the Phoenix area by summer 2024. The storage systems will have a combined output of 340 megawatts, equivalent to enough energy to power over 76,000 average...
Comments / 0