Tursunov on shifting to work with Bencic after Raducanu split: "She didn’t really need to do a lot of convincing, the commitment was staggering"

Dramatic coaching split for Garcia ahead of WTA Finals: "I preferred to cut rather than tear"
Carolina Garcia parted ways with her coach just days before the WTA Finals were set to begin in Forth Worth. The French player will be playing at her first WTA Finals due to a dream season which saw her hit an even higher peak than several years ago when she won back-to-back WTA 1000 trophies. Garcia started working with her coach last year and since then they have been able to completely transform her career.
So far it’s very close to perfect" - Auger-Aliassime continues spell-binding form by reaching third consecutive final in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime is very close to making it three consecutive trophies as he will contest the Swiss Indoors final against Rune. It came after he produced another strong showing in Basel, this time around taking down Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. This is the second time he defeated him since the US Open and since the Spaniard took over the number on spot.
Swiatek confused by Halep positive drugs test: "Seems like a person who always cared about being fair and was a great example for me"
Iga Swiatek was left confused by the suspension of Halep believing her to be someone who was a great example for many including herself. There were very few people that weren't shocked when the news about Halep being suspended came down. The Romanian was known for her hardcore dedication to tennis that included surgeries early in her career as well as recently due to a deviated septum that did not allow her to breathe properly.
"We always try to qualify. We were maybe 13, 12 in the Race before" - Jabeur not surprised with herself, Pegula, Gauff and Kasatkina debuting at WTA Finals
Ons Jabeur was not surprised to see herself, Gauff, Pegula and others qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time as they were always close. The debutants at the events all played strong seasons qualifying comfortably for the event. Gauff and Jabeur played in grand slam finals this year so their place was certainly earned and it didn't surprise the Tunisian who admitted they were always close:
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
