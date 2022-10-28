"A toss up between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve" - Chris Evert picks skills she would like from various ATP players

Read full article on original website
Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals
Oct 29 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final after the pair were drawn in the same group for the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals that will begin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday.
Raducanu earned more than World Number One Swiatek in Highest Paid Female Athletes list topped by Osaka despite indifferent season
The commercial power of three tennis players in particular has been shown in the recent Sportico published Top 15 Highest Paid Marketable Female Athletes list which featured two players who have had in different seasons on the court but lucrative off it. Naomi Osaka leads the list with $53.2m, with...
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
Gauff on qualifying for first WTA Finals: "I think it just shows that I'm progressing"
Coco Gauff was really happy about qualifying for her first WTA Finals where she'll play in both the singles and doubles. That's something quite rare in modern-day tennis even though we saw it last year as well. Barbora Krejcikova was there last year playing both the singles and doubles and she actually won the doubles event. Coco Gauff will make her debut at the event this year and she said it's a sign that she's progressing:
"Some nice country food and I got some cowboys boots, you know live my inner country" - Gauff looking forward to returning to US for WTA Finals including first visit to Fort Worth
Coco Gauff is ready to take on her first WTA Finals experience on home soil in Forth Worth where she will enjoy support. The American will finally get a chance to play at the WTA Finals after playing a majestic season that saw her reach her maiden grand slam final at Roland Garros as well. Her first experience could be a very good one as she's playing on home soil with plenty of crowd support.
"I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time" - Raducanu left frustrated after not recovering from injury to play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Emma Raducanu breaks silence after withdrawing from Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow admitting disappointment. Raducanu injured herself during the last event she played in Ostrava and was forced to scrap plans of playing at the WTA event in Cluj-Napoca. She pulled out of the rest of her events as well but hoped to be ready for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.
So far it’s very close to perfect" - Auger-Aliassime continues spell-binding form by reaching third consecutive final in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime is very close to making it three consecutive trophies as he will contest the Swiss Indoors final against Rune. It came after he produced another strong showing in Basel, this time around taking down Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. This is the second time he defeated him since the US Open and since the Spaniard took over the number on spot.
"She's a challenge just by herself" - Garcia on solving Swiatek puzzle at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is the only player in the WTA Finals field to have beaten Swiatek this year and she's ready to do it again. Iga Swiatek did not lose too many matches this year but one of those came against Caroline Garcia. The French player handed her a rather painful loss as it was in Warsaw on clay, the only event in her native country.
Venus Williams on helping next generation: "Believe it or not, I love teaching beginner's tennis"
Venus Williams loves to teach tennis and would not mind spending her time teaching beginners how to play the sport. Contrary to popular belief of tennis players not having the patience to deal with beginners in tennis, Venus Williams actually loves it. The American legendary player admitted that during a talk with Inc. where she touched upon many different topics:
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
"We always try to qualify. We were maybe 13, 12 in the Race before" - Jabeur not surprised with herself, Pegula, Gauff and Kasatkina debuting at WTA Finals
Ons Jabeur was not surprised to see herself, Gauff, Pegula and others qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time as they were always close. The debutants at the events all played strong seasons qualifying comfortably for the event. Gauff and Jabeur played in grand slam finals this year so their place was certainly earned and it didn't surprise the Tunisian who admitted they were always close:
Gilles Simon comes back to win against Andy Murray to extend career by at least one more match
Andy Murray served for the match against Gilles Simon but the veteran escaped defeat in what would have been his final career match to win it 4-6 7-5 6-3. Gilles Simon was largely known as part of the French Musketeers, a group of four players that grew up together and went on to become excellent tennis players. One of them, Tsonga, said goodbye to tennis earlier this year at the Roland Garros with Simon set to become the second one to retire.
'Unprecedented strategic alliance' announced between ATP, ITF and Kosmos for Davis Cup
In order to preserve the legacy of the Davis Cup, the ATP and ITF will come together for the first time in a newly announced alliance with Kosmos. In order to ensure that everything will run smoothly and in the interest of the competition, a new Davis Cup Event Committee was formed that will include six total seats with two going to each side. The partnership has the aim of facilitating a strategic collaboration to govern the competition and progress it further. It's also the first time that the ATP and ITF are working closely together to make this something new.
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo full of praise for compatriots Sakkari and Tsitsipas: "She's like a ball of fire and I love that about her"
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo showered fellow Greek athletes Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas in praise. Despite being the birthplace of the Olympics, Greece doesn't many have many globally known athletes in part because those types of athletes are quite rare. They do have several of them with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading in that regard with tennis stars Sakkari and Tsisipas not far behind.
Pegula not expecting similar result against Sakkari at WTA Finals: "The courts, surface and balls are totally different"
Jessica Pegula is not expecting an easy win over Maria Sakkari in her WTA Finals opener as the situation is completely different. They played in the Guadalajara final just a week ago with Pegula winning in two easy sets. She doesn't expect the same thing in Forth Worth as everything from the surface, to the conditions and the balls is quite different.
Medvedev hopes to use Vienna glory as springboard into final two tournaments: "Which are really important and I usually play well"
Daniil Medvedev finally won a trophy after failing up short a couple of times earlier this year and it came in Vienna. It almost didn't happen as Denis Shapovalov was quite determined early on in the match to win it and he won the opening set. Medvedev needed to raise his level quite a bit in the second set and Shapovalov to drop his in order for the comeback to happen.
2022 Next Gen ATP Finals line-up confirmed including Musetti, Rune, Draper and Nakashima
The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals will once again have a pretty strong field with all the biggest tennis talents in the world. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti will be there to lead the field and hoping to give his nation a winner after Sinner did a couple of years ago. Holger Rune played last year and he's going to return this year with breakout star Jack Draper also part of the event.
"There is still some technical stuff that she needs to deal with, but it’s getting better" - Navratilova still sees improvement in Gauff to come
Martina Navratilova sees improvement in Gauff although she still thinks there are some things to be done in her game. Coco Gauff had the best season of her career and while it was void of singles trophies she did make it to her first grand slam final as well as becoming world number one at one point. The American will now play her first WTA Finals and speaking ahead of the event, Navratilova broke down what she sees in Gauff.
Gilles Simon set to end career at Paris Masters with fitting final opponent
Gilles Simon will say goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters with Andy Murray perhaps his final career opponent. The French player gave many years to tennis and some of them were quite successful. While he never won a grand slam, he was ranked inside the top 100 and played some amazing matches against some of the best. His final opponent might be Andy Murray who is his round-one opponent at the Paris Masters but if Simon wins, he'll still play one more match.
Sabalenka dubs herself 'queen of double faults' before WTA Finals: "It's a miracle to be here"
Aryna Sabalenka called her being in Forth Worth a 'miracle' after her serving issues lost her plenty of matches early in the year. The Belarusian player had many issues with her serving hitting double digits in double faults pretty much regularly. It gave away many points to her opponents losing her a couple of matches as well. The issue got so bad that she even had ideas of stopping for a while but opted for a specialist to try and understand what was going wrong in her service motion.
