"A toss up between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve" - Chris Evert picks skills she would like from various ATP players

In order to preserve the legacy of the Davis Cup, the ATP and ITF will come together for the first time in a newly announced alliance with Kosmos. In order to ensure that everything will run smoothly and in the interest of the competition, a new Davis Cup Event Committee was formed that will include six total seats with two going to each side. The partnership has the aim of facilitating a strategic collaboration to govern the competition and progress it further. It's also the first time that the ATP and ITF are working closely together to make this something new.

10 HOURS AGO