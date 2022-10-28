Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Tattoo Crook Helps Himself to CashBronxVoiceBronx, NY
News 12
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say. The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m. Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor.
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
warwickadvertiser.com
FBI and state police seek rape suspect eluding capture
The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
talkofthesound.com
Three Teens Arrested for Robbery at New Rochelle Train Station
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 30, 2022) — Three teens were arrested by New Rochelle Police following a robbery at the New Rochelle train station. On Saturday, October 22nd, police received a report of a robbery by the train station. Three 14 year old youths were arrested for Attempted Robbery – 2nd. No proceeds gained.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
NY State Police Alert! Have You Been A Victim of the Imposter Scam?
New York State Police are warning residents of the latest phone scam buzzing through the Empire State. The 'Imposter Scam' criminals use fake emergencies to get what they want from you and they want your money!. How many times a week do you receive calls from numbers you don't know?...
News 12
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating two incidents where someone broke into a home through an unlocked window and “inappropriately touched” the women sleeping inside. They say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3...
77-year-old Bronx food market employee slashed during dispute
A 77-year-old food Bronx market employee was slashed in the face Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Police: Man charged in connection to East Fishkill home burglary
A man has been charged for attempting to burglarize a home in East Fishkill.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
