ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

FBI and state police seek rape suspect eluding capture

The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
GOSHEN, NY
talkofthesound.com

Three Teens Arrested for Robbery at New Rochelle Train Station

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 30, 2022) — Three teens were arrested by New Rochelle Police following a robbery at the New Rochelle train station. On Saturday, October 22nd, police received a report of a robbery by the train station. Three 14 year old youths were arrested for Attempted Robbery – 2nd. No proceeds gained.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy