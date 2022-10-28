Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 map could launch Activision into another legal battle
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already removed maps from the multiplayer game modes and now a looming Activision legal battle could claim one more. The newest installment in the CoD franchise has seen commercial success, with the beta breaking records and the campaign getting love on social media platforms.
Despite 00 Nation having 2 Major champions, it’s dumau who fans want to see bring Brazilian Counter-Strike back to the top
After 00 Nation and GODSENT didn’t qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of 2022, the CS:GO scene witnessed one of the biggest shuffles ever made in Brazilian Counter-Strike. Marcelo “coldzera” David and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, back-to-back Major champions in 2016, reunited under 00...
Report: Hans Sama joining G2 Esports
G2 Esports are reportedly signing Steven “Hans Sama” Liv for the 2023 League of Legends European Championship season. The 23-year-old
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
FURIA have let fans down in 2022, but they are feeling ‘very confident’ ahead of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Since 2019, FURIA have become the definition of Brazilian Counter-Strike. Their relentless, aggressive playstyle combined with the gracious performances of core players Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, and Yuri “yuurih” Santos has impressed fans and personalities from all over the world, even though they’ve never won an S-tier international LAN tournament.
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
3 big offseason questions for North America’s 3 Worlds 2022 representatives
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship might still be ongoing, but for the three North...
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
The list of possible Worlds 2022 skins has been narrowed down to a handful of champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship has been one of the most thrilled-packed Worlds we...
Ceb owns up to awful Tundra prediction with meme-worthy tribute
The Dota 2 battle pass isn’t the only place where players can make their predictions for teams. Sometimes predictions can be made on social media platforms, and that’s exactly what OG’s Ceb did after Tundra Esports kicked Fata from their roster at the beginning of the 2021-2022 DPC season, saying the roster change would go down as one of the worst in the history of the game.
DRX support BeryL has only played one champion more than once since Worlds play-in stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX has made one of the most improbable runs in the history of the League of...
Best Aatrox build in League of Legends
Ever since his rework in 2018, the Darkin Blade has been one of the most popular top laners in the League of Legends roster. He offers tankiness, sustain, and damage: basically everything you would ever want from a top lane champion. That being said, Aatrox’s kit requires mechanical prowess and...
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
‘Big’ update to Xbox PC app launching in next 2 weeks
Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox PC app as it gears up for the release of first-party games for the Xbox and PC next year. Phil Spencer shared some thoughts about the future of Xbox in a recent podcast hosted by Justine and Jenna Ezarik. He said Microsoft is aware gamers are asking for the next big first-party release. Spencer added the company is excited about 2023 thanks to the release of Starfield and Redfall from its partner studio, Bethesda.
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
Odoamne will not return to Rogue/KOI’s LEC lineup in 2023, according to report
Rogue top laner Odoamne will not return to the team’s starting League of Legends lineup for the 2023 season, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has served as the top laner for Rogue since 2021 and has led the organization to two consecutive World Championship appearances during his tenure. His contract with the team is set to expire when League free agency opens on Nov. 21. Odoamne, an eight-time LEC All-Pro, is almost certain to have a home in 2023.
BeryL joins 3 legendary players in League’s history books after incredible series against Gen.G at Worlds 2022
After one of the most exciting series at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, one player will be joining the history books alongside three of the game’s most iconic players. DRX’s veteran support BeryL will be heading to his third Worlds Finals in a row, making him only...
J. K. Simmons is coming to Dota 2 with new Cave Johnson announcer pack
The International 2022 is back for its final stage, and Valve decided to bring the announcements early. Not only did TI11 move to a larger stadium to fit a much bigger crowd, but it looks like more content is on the way for Dota 2 fans watching from home too with one of the new announcements being the inclusion of a Cave Johnson announcer pack voiced by the legendary J. K. Simmons.
TI11’s final day experienced severe production issues, leaving fans to suffer
It was a great day to be Tundra Esports as the team lifted Aegis of Champions after a 3-0 sweep versus Secret, but fans have seen better days as the production value dropped on the final day of The International 2022. During the final match between Secret and Tundra, the...
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
