Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox PC app as it gears up for the release of first-party games for the Xbox and PC next year. Phil Spencer shared some thoughts about the future of Xbox in a recent podcast hosted by Justine and Jenna Ezarik. He said Microsoft is aware gamers are asking for the next big first-party release. Spencer added the company is excited about 2023 thanks to the release of Starfield and Redfall from its partner studio, Bethesda.

4 HOURS AGO