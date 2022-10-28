ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Happy Halloween!

Hartford’s Elizabeth Park does the holiday display in a public park correctly. There aren’t advertisements everywhere. They know how to stick to a theme and make use of the space. They use a small section of the park, leaving most of it alone so those who wish to abstain from the festivities can easily do so. The display doesn’t invite people to use more gasoline, nor does it create extra hazards for pedestrians and cyclists. There’s no admission fee to view something in a public park.
A Little Something (November 2022)

Here’s your curated Hartford event calendar for November 2022. What makes this list? Events that I would either attend or recommend to a good friend. Check with each venue for information about Covid protection procedures and to verify that an event is still happening. ADD TO CALENDAR. SWING DANCE:...
Pope Park Hwy #4

Today, Hartford smells like a long sigh. The murals everywhere are great . . . but . . . paint can only do so much. Why are there not sidewalks along this street? I ask this over and over. The parallel street — Bartholomew Avenue — which already had sidewalks,...
Car-Free Diaries: Week 44

Instead of screaming into the void of Twitter, I bring you a weekly highlight reel of what it’s like going places in Greater Hartford when one is gloriously car-free. These posts are on a slight time delay because nobody needs to know exactly where I am when I am there.
Life in Hartford, Connecticut, and beyond. Exploration, wandering, transportation, transit, art, and environment.

