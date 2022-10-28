Hartford’s Elizabeth Park does the holiday display in a public park correctly. There aren’t advertisements everywhere. They know how to stick to a theme and make use of the space. They use a small section of the park, leaving most of it alone so those who wish to abstain from the festivities can easily do so. The display doesn’t invite people to use more gasoline, nor does it create extra hazards for pedestrians and cyclists. There’s no admission fee to view something in a public park.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO