Last night I went for some shimmer and shine as I hosted the pink carpet for a movie premiere for It Ain’t Over held at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta! The film was produced by Bishop William L. Sheals who is also the Senior Pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church. Boy we had a time last night lol! I got to meet so many wonderful people and the faith-based movie is really good! Atlanta native and comedian George Wallace and radio personality Ryan Cameron were the MC’s and there was also a mini concert with soulful groups like, Sounds Of Blackness! This month is all about Breast Cancer Awareness. It Ain’t Over is the story of the hope of survival for two athletic teenagers, one male, one female, stricken with this insidious disease. This emotional story deals with the complex realities of death and the fragility of life.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO