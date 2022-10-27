Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
My Top 7 Luxury Restaurant Picks In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
ESSENCE Girls United Summit is Returning to Empower the Next Generation of Black Leaders
ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women, will host its third annual summit on Nov. 5 at the Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center in Atlanta, Ga. ESSENCE Girls United (GU) is a multimedia platform that provides access, resources, and opportunities to a global audience of Gen-Z and Millennial women, empowering them to pursue and achieve their wildest dreams. The theme of this year’s summit is “Forever the Blueprint” — a celebration of Black girls and gender-expansive youth that continues to be the blueprint for progression, tenacity, and resilience. The Girls United Summit is brought to you by major sponsor The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford and American Airlines.
Talking With Tami
My Style: Pink Disco Sequins Top, Skort And Dance Blazer
Last night I went for some shimmer and shine as I hosted the pink carpet for a movie premiere for It Ain’t Over held at the Fox Theater in downtown Atlanta! The film was produced by Bishop William L. Sheals who is also the Senior Pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church. Boy we had a time last night lol! I got to meet so many wonderful people and the faith-based movie is really good! Atlanta native and comedian George Wallace and radio personality Ryan Cameron were the MC’s and there was also a mini concert with soulful groups like, Sounds Of Blackness! This month is all about Breast Cancer Awareness. It Ain’t Over is the story of the hope of survival for two athletic teenagers, one male, one female, stricken with this insidious disease. This emotional story deals with the complex realities of death and the fragility of life.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
If you’ve got entertainment on the brain, don’t worry; you’re not alone! Good news — there’s a great mix of shows you can choose from this week. Bad news — it’s going to be a hard decision to choose which performance you’ll make it to!
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
cohaitungchi.com
9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night
From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
wabe.org
Johnny's Hideaway serves up dancing, dining, cocktails and classic vibes, 43 years strong
Atlanta’s landscape is constantly changing, and our city has a reputation for embracing new development. At a time when we often hear about older taverns shuddering their doors, the new “City Lights” segment “Cheers!” celebrates the bars that have beaten the odds and survived for decades.
Sprawling Buckhead Estate in Prime Location Hits Market
With over 9,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 6 and 2 half baths, and a spacious open floor plan, this home is designed for hosting and entertaining.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
'It’s sticky at the bottom' | Man living on the street explains why it’s so hard to end homelessness
The Way Home: The Problem is part one of an 11Alive Investigates series examining why tents line our freeways and families struggle to find stable housing. Rebecca Lindstrom, Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)) Published: 1:35 PM EDT October 28, 2022. Updated: 2:18 PM EDT October 28, 2022. ATLANTA. Atlanta has an easy...
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
macaronikid.com
A Note from Kimberly
Halloween has definitely gotten off to a big start. Let’s have some family fun with it. October is really giving us good quality time and fun moments. I want you to stay in the know and make some suggestions for Halloween and Pumpkin Patches. Here are some fun suggestions that I recommend.
fox5atlanta.com
Timeline: Investigation of Atlanta boy found in suitcase, mother's social media posts, previous arrests
Paternal grandparents of boy found dead in suitcase wish they saw Facebook posts. Relatives of the father of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in southern Indiana back in April, wish someone would have alerted them to the disturbing Facebook posts she was making leading up to his death.
Emmett Till images have multigenerational impact on artists
Devin Allen admits that he occasionally behaved like a knucklehead, growing up in Baltimore. But he was not so irreverent as a tenth grader that he could see an image of Emmett Till’s open casket and not find it arresting. The story of the 14-year-old Black boy who was...
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
