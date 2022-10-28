ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Men’s Soccer Sends Off Seniors with Victory Over Drexel

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook men's soccer team was able to send off its senior class and finish the 2022 campaign with a thrilling, 2-1, win over Drexel on senior day at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves were paced by junior midfielder Trevor Harrison who tallied...
Volleyball Celebrates Krawczyk and Kim; Falls in Four-Set Thriller to Charleston

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook volleyball team (9-14, 4-10 CAA) fell in a hard-fought thriller today to The College of Charleston (12-13, 7-5 CAA) in four sets inside Pritchard Gymnasium. The Cougars collected their second win in as many days as they picked up the victory by the final set scores of 25-21, 23-25, 21-25 and 24-26. The squad tamed the Cougars in the first set, as Stony Brook went back and forth with Charleston until the Seawolves stormed to a 5-1 run at 20-20 to ultimately take the set. Junior Abby Campbell capturing one of her five service-aces, freshman Kali Moore collecting two of her 20 kills and a smash by sophomore Saige Bradley gave New York's team an early 1-0 lead for the match.
Volleyball Falls in First-Ever Match Against Charleston

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook volleyball team was defeated by the Charleston Cougars in straight sets (25-27, 22-25, 20-25) on Saturday afternoon at Pritchard Gymnasium. Stony Brook showed a lot of fight in the first set, climbing out of a five-point deficit and eventually forcing set-point. Ultimately,...
Stony Brook Falls to UAlbany in Battle for Golden Apple

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Stony Brook football team was defeated by UAlbany, 59-14, in the annual battle for the Golden Apple on Saturday afternoon at Casey Stadium. The Seawolves are now 2-2 over their last four games against their in-state rival after capturing the previous two matchups with the Great Danes.
