Miami, FL

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2022 Live Stream

By Golf Monthly
 3 days ago

The final event in the inaugural LIV Golf season takes place at Trump National Doral in Florida with a knockout Team Championship offering a $50 million purse.

In the final regular event of the season in Jeddah, Brooks Koepka won the individual competition to help Smash GC to its first victory in the team competition. Smash GC begin the event seeded fifth, while the team that finished runner-up in Jeddah, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC, is the number three seed behind Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC and Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC .

Four teams of 12 will take part in the event with $16 million on offer to the winning team to be shared amongst its members, with $8 million awarded to the runner-up.

So then, how do you watch it? The teams and broadcast details are below.

LIV Golf Team Championship - Teams

  • 4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez
  • Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale
  • Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby
  • Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland
  • Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim
  • Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka
  • Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri,
  • Majesticks GC - Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
  • Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis
  • Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
  • Niblicks GC - Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit
  • Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jediah Morgan

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers look to reach as wide an audience as possible. Obviously YouTube is free to watch, so stay up to date with this page to watch.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, YouTube will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the  Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee . This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN , the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee. View Deal

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

