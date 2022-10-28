LIV Golf Miami Team Championship 2022 Live Stream

The final event in the inaugural LIV Golf season takes place at Trump National Doral in Florida with a knockout Team Championship offering a $50 million purse.

In the final regular event of the season in Jeddah, Brooks Koepka won the individual competition to help Smash GC to its first victory in the team competition. Smash GC begin the event seeded fifth, while the team that finished runner-up in Jeddah, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC, is the number three seed behind Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC and Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC .

Four teams of 12 will take part in the event with $16 million on offer to the winning team to be shared amongst its members, with $8 million awarded to the runner-up.

So then, how do you watch it? The teams and broadcast details are below.

LIV Golf Team Championship - Teams

4 Aces GC - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Hy Flyers GC - Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Punch GC - Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby

Cleeks GC - Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

Iron Heads GC - Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Smash GC - Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Crushers GC - Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri,

Majesticks GC - Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Stinger GC - Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis

Fireballs GC - Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Niblicks GC - Bubba Watson (non-playing captain), Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Pettit

Torque GC - Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jediah Morgan

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers look to reach as wide an audience as possible. Obviously YouTube is free to watch, so stay up to date with this page to watch.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.

LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, YouTube will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

