Chelsea target growing increasingly frustrated at club and is first to leave training two days in a row
Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard is growing increasingly frustrated at Bayern Munich and has been spotted leaving training before anyone else two days in a row. Todo Fichajes recently reported that Chelsea were considering making a move for Bayern Munich defender Pavard after taking a look at him during the summer transfer window.
