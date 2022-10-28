Read full article on original website
Andres Iniesta hints at sensational Barcelona homecoming for Lionel Messi
Iniesta believes that Messi is still the best player in the world and would love to see him lead Argentina to World Cup success this winter
Lewandowski grabs late winner; Atlético loses on final touch
Robert Lewandowski has scored in stoppage time to snatch Barcelona a 1-0 win at Valencia and pull the team level with Real Madrid atop the Spanish league
Data: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Right To Bench Cristiano Ronaldo
The data on why Erik Ten Hag could be right not to start Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Samuel Eto'o gives withering assessment of his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry in new documentary as he incredibly claims the Arsenal legend was 'not on my level'... and even suggests Nicolas Anelka was a better player
Samuel Eto'o has sensationally claimed that he was operating on a different level to his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry. The ex-Cameroonian striker played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barca, but believes the Frenchman was not on 'my level'. He further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer...
FOX Sports
Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France
PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and...
Matt Barnes Says Trans Women Shouldn't Play In The WNBA: "If You’re Born A Woman, I Think You Should Play Women Sports. And If You’re Born A Man, You Should Play Man Sports.”
Matt Barnes expresses his opinion regarding trans woman potentially playing in the WNBA.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Lautaro Martinez Never Gave Up Serie A Title But Said We’re Not Looking At The League Table”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had refuted suggestions that Lautaro Martinez has yielded the Serie A title after their 3-0 win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday evening. The Nerazzurri were comfortable winners over relegation-threatened Sampdoria, with goals from Stefan De Vrij, Nicolo Barella, and Joaquin Correa handing them all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Yardbarker
"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
Soccer-Juventus grab 1-0 victory with late Fagioli strike at Lecce
LECCE, Italy, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Juventus earned a 1-0 victory at Lecce with a late goal by halftime substitute Nicolo Fagioli on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri's side took their third consecutive win in Serie A.
Yardbarker
Watch: Lewandowski produces incredible finish for 93rd-minute winner in Barcelona win
Barcelona were 1-0 winners over Valencia last night and that was thanks to the brilliance of Robert Lewandowski who produced a 93rd-minute winner. With Real Madrid in imperious form this season, when the Catalan side drop points this campaign it feels like a big blow and Xavi’s side could not afford to let anymore slip away before the World Cup having already been three behind before the Valencia match started.
ESPN
Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria
Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
Rennes up to 3rd in France after Lorient loses to Nice
Rennes has moved up to third in the French league with a 3-0 win over Montpellier
Yardbarker
Former Brazilian Star Gives Interesting Answer On If Messi, Argentina Will Win World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away and various players, past and present, are sharing who they believe are the favorites to win the tournament, with some selecting Lionel Messi and Argentina. Former Brazil international Ronaldo, who was part of the 2002 Brazilian team that won...
Yardbarker
Watch the Best Moments of Lionel Messi In PSG’s Win Over Troyes (Video)
Lionel Messi continues to be the catalyst for the Paris Saint-Germain attack. The 35-year-old dragged the French giants to a 4-2 win against Troyes on Saturday at the Parce des Princes. First, Messi scored a great goal from outside the box to level the scoring at 2-2 after the capital...
Yardbarker
Former Barcelona Manager Declines to Comment on Whether Managing Messi Was Disappointing
Quique Setién’s tenure at FC Barcelona was forgettable for the Spanish club as the newly appointed Villarreal manager recounted his time coaching Lionel Messi. Setién was at the helm of the La Liga side when they fell 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League and only lasted a few months on the job before Barcelona sacked him.
Lens vs Toulouse LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Lens take on Toulouse in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
EXCLUSIVE: Fernandinho is relishing life back in his native Brazil after ending his nine-year stay with Man City and insists he 'paved the way' for his countrymen to play in England... as he admits his former side are 'one of few' he sits down to watch
Roots have always been important to Fernandinho. It was this way at Athletico Paranaense where he started and for eight years at Shakhtar Donetsk before his move to Manchester City. He became the Premier League’s most decorated Brazilian and an idol at City and is now back in Brazil to...
Serbia World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Spearheaded in attack by one of the Premier League’s most in-form forwards in Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic, Serbia will fancy their chances of progressing from the group stage in Qatar this winter. The Serbs stunned Portugal in their qualifying group, with Mitrovic heading in a late winner to seal their passage to the World Cup, finishing impressively top of the group. While they did not qualify for Euro 2020, Serbia were at the last World Cup in Russia and came third in a group which included Brazil and Switzerland - two of their opponents...
