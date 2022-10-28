ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jan 6 committee to call in Secret Service agents and officials for interviews

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsLps_0iprp0tH00

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol is reportedly planning to interview top Secret Service officials and agents in the coming weeks.

The growing list of witnesses, which includes about half a dozen current and former officials, showed that the investigating committee is still pursuing answers from the Secret Service on a number of fronts, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.

Although the dates for the interviews have not been confirmed, the effort comes after the panel was given more than one million electronic communications by the federal agency, of which some of the text messages from the day of the riots were “erased”.

The committee, in its last hearing, presented some internal Secret Service communications, which suggested agents were aware of potential violence and threats against then vice president Mike Pence.

The panel is expected to call back former Secret Service assistant director Tony Ornato and Robert Engel, former president Donald Trump ’s lead Secret Service agent of on 6 January.

Both men have been interviewed by the committee before.

Their names were highlighted by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson , who in her testimony, said Mr Ornato told her on the day of the attack that the 45th president “lunged” at his security detail after being told they would not transport him to the Capitol.

Mr Ornato’s lawyer Kate Driscoll had earlier said that the committee did not request additional testimony from her client since his last appearance in March.

However, on Thursday, Ms Driscoll told CNN that “Mr Ornato continues to cooperate with the committee in its investigation”.

Mr Engel and the driver of the former president's motorcade on 6 January were prepared to testify under oath that neither man was physically attacked or assaulted by Mr Trump and that he never lunged for the steering wheel of the vehicle, CBS News reported citing sources close to the Secret Service.

The committee is also likely to interview director Kimberly Cheatle, who was the assistant director of protective operations on the day of the attack, along with head of former vice president's security detail Timothy Giebels and Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s communications director.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dispatch call reveals how Paul Pelosi secretly alerted authorities to attack

Dispatch audio reveals Paul Pelosi spoke “code” to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant at his San Franciso home.The husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to dial 911 from his mobile without the attacker noticing during the assault, which left him hospitalised.In the clip, a dispatcher can be heard saying the 82-year-old “stated that there is a male in his home and he is going to wait for his wife.”San Francisco Police Chief William Scott later hailed the dispatcher’s “intuition and quick-thinking” for realising it was suspicious.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco homePolice name suspect who ‘violently assaulted’ Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammerNancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump takes tax return case to Supreme Court as Jan 6 officer appears at Oath Keepers trial

Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s attack: What was behind the ‘targeted’ assault?

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at his San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities say.San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott named the suspect as David Depape at a press conference on Friday afternoon. He will be charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse and burglary, Mr Scott said. He said police officers were called to the house and allegedly witnessed the intruder assault Mr Pelosi with a hammer.Mr Pelosi has been taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery,  the House Speaker’s spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement.Ms Pelosi was...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete conspiracy tweet

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye". He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute". Mr Musk, following...
The Independent

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
The Independent

Gavin Newsom blames Fox News for ‘creating culture’ and ‘dehumanisation’ that led to Paul Pelosi attack

Gavin Newsom says he partly blames Fox News for fueling anger toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul that led to the attack at their home on Friday.In an interview with CBS News, the California governor said: “I’ve seen the dehumanisation of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanised like she has consistently.”“Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is,” he told the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Two men wrongly convicted of killing Malcolm X and jailed for two decades will receive $26m settlement

New York City will pay $26m to settle lawsuits with a pair of men who were wrongly convicted in the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X.Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were both exonerated in the killing last year when a judge determined the men’s journey through the US legal system has been plagued with "serious miscarriages of justice."The New York Times reports that both men spent more than two decades locked up after they were hastily arrested and tried following the civil rights leader’s death.Mr Islam died in 2009.Former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr and the men’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Immigration firebombing suspect ‘posted anti-Muslim rants on Facebook’

The suspect in a firebombing attack at an immigration processing centre in Kent appears to have posted anti-Muslim rants on Facebook.He was named by police on Tuesday as Andrew Leak, 66 and from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.Leak is thought to have thrown two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site at about 11.20am on Sunday before killing himself in his car in the car park of a nearby garage.He was described by North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale on Monday as having “severe mental health difficulties”.You can clearly not look for work if you cannot read English...
The Independent

Video shows Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake drawing disturbing laugh with joke about Paul Pelosi attack

Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake seemingly joked about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband as she campaigned in the state.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump former TV anchor, was at an event in Scottsdale when she was asked about increasing school security.“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school, they act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in DC, apparently, her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” she said.The line got a huge laugh from the crowd, and the chuckling moderator found it so amusing he had to cover his face...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where is Nancy?”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton

Elon Musk shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.On Saturday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit out at members of the GOP for spreading “hate and deranged conspiracy theories” after it emerged that Mr Pelosi’s alleged attacker had been spewing far-right conspiracies online in the lead-up to Friday’s assault.“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking,...
The Independent

Voices: After the Paul Pelosi attack, there’s been no soul-searching on the right

Back in 2008, the late congressman John Lewis — whose skull was once fractured by police in Selma, Alabama — warned that John McCain and Sarah Palin’s rhetoric about then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama on the campaign trail mirrored that of segregationist Alabama governor George Wallace. That was not a comparison that Lewis drew lightly.He later clarified his remarks, saying his words were a “reminder to all Americans that toxic language can lead to destructive behavior.” Nevertheless, the comparison infuriated McCain, who had previously admired Lewis. Years later, the Republican nominee, now remembered as the steward of a more responsible conservatism,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide a military...
The Independent

Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school

Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

902K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy