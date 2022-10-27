ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

und.com

No. 9 Irish route Truman State 92-47 in exhibition contest

Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey is confident she has an incredibly deep roster, and that assessment held true in Notre Dame’s first, though unofficial, outing this season. On Monday, the Irish hosted Truman State for their sole exhibition game heading into the 2022-23 season. Ninth-ranked...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Match 17 Preview: Clemson (ACC First Round)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish open postseason play at Clemson in a pivotal 8-9 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Riggs Field. The match will air on ACCN. • Notre Dame has an overall ACC Tournament record of 13-6-3 and has reached at least the quarterfinal round in all nine seasons in the league.
CLEMSON, SC
und.com

Senior Duo of Che and Fu Win Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The question on the final day of play was not if a Notre Dame team would win the whole tournament, but rather which team it would be. Seniors Matt Che and Connor Fu would take on teammates Addy Vashistha and Noah Becker to determine the champions of the Fighting Irish Mini Duals.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Fall to Duke Blue Devils

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Duke Blue Devils in Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 30 in five sets (25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 16-25, 8-15). The Irish were led by Lucy Trump with 18 kills, followed by Paris Thompson who tallied 10 kills. Lauren Tarnoff also recorded nine kills and a .300 hitting percentage, while fellow middle Charity McDowell tallied five blocks for the Irish. Phyona Schrader finished with 40 assists, 16 digs, and eight kills.
DURHAM, NC
und.com

Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Syracuse

4 elements that defined Notre Dame’s upset-win at Syracuse. Ho-hum. Another excellent Notre Dame performance against a ranked opponent – away from the Fighting Irish’s venerable home. Buoyed by a defensive touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage and further elevated by another blocked punt from...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.31.22)

October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson. October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Saturday Night Shootout

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 12th-ranked Notre Dame hockey program skated to a 1-1 tie with their Big Ten foe, Michigan State, Saturday night to round out the weekend series at home. The Spartans struck first with a tally off the rebound at 5:43 of the opening period. Despite...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Notre Dame Continues Winning Ways, Setting Up All-Irish Finals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Day two of the Fighting Irish Hidden Duals was continued success for the host University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team after a great opening day. The Saturday of competition saw the Irish pick up another nine singles wins against only three losses to outside competition.
SOUTH BEND, IN

