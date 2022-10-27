It’s time for another spectacular Sweet Adelines show! Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines is proud to present, Stars & Stripes USO Show. Join us as we celebrate Veteran’s Day with this USO themed show featuring Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus along with many guest performers. See headliner, DeJaVu, a comedic singing group. Additional performers include Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, Canyon Grand, Steppin’ Up!, Somethin’ Cookin’, Harmonic Junction, CMU Scholarship Winner Cassie Knight and Drummer extraordinaire, Nolan Quinn. Bring the entire family and come join in the fun!

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO