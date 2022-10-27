Read full article on original website
Related
highcountryshopper.com
Additional Invasive Zebra Mussels Found at Highline Lake State Park
CPW staff has discovered the presence of additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. The discovery comes following increased testing after CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling on Sept. 14.
highcountryshopper.com
Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines: Proud to present, Stars & Stripes USO Show
It’s time for another spectacular Sweet Adelines show! Grand Mesa A Cappella Sweet Adelines is proud to present, Stars & Stripes USO Show. Join us as we celebrate Veteran’s Day with this USO themed show featuring Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus along with many guest performers. See headliner, DeJaVu, a comedic singing group. Additional performers include Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, Canyon Grand, Steppin’ Up!, Somethin’ Cookin’, Harmonic Junction, CMU Scholarship Winner Cassie Knight and Drummer extraordinaire, Nolan Quinn. Bring the entire family and come join in the fun!
Comments / 0