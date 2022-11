CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (13-3-3) fell in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships on Sunday (Oct. 30), dropping a 2-1 decision to No. 11 Duke (12-4-2) at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia was the fourth-seeded team in the tournament while Duke was the fifth-seeded team.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO