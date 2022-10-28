Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche names engraved on Stanley Cup
Defeated Lightning in six games last season to win third championship in team history. The Colorado Avalanche are etched in history -- literally. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Avalanche got their names engraved on the Cup, the final product which was unveiled Friday. Earlier this offseason, "Colorado...
NHL
Hyman scores twice, Oilers rally in third to defeat Flames
CALGARY -- Zach Hyman scored two goals, and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers rally for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers (6-3-0), who have won four in a...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
Tkachuk brothers matchup, Jets-Golden Knights highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, NESN, SN NOW) The Bruins (7-1-0) are...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Finland's proud hockey history on display during Blue Jackets' visit
When you think of hockey, you think of Canada. It's the national sport of our northern neighbors, and any mention of hockey in the United States conjures thoughts of kids skating on outdoor ponds in places like Kitchener and Moose Jaw, not to mention sold-out arenas of fans rooting on the maple leaf sweater.
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout. Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. by Kara...
NHL
Sully Says: We've Got To Turn Discouragement Into Determination
The Penguins wrapped up their season-long five-game road trip with a 3-1 loss on Saturday to Seattle, their fourth straight setback. The Penguins wrapped up their season-long five-game road trip with a 3-1 loss on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, their fourth straight setback. Jake Guentzel made his...
NHL
Panarin, Rangers hand Coyotes another home loss
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Sunday. Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere scored for New York (5-3-2), which was coming off a 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. "We...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Wheeler scores in OT, Jets spoil Coyotes' first game at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Blake Wheeler scored on a breakaway 32 seconds into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes in the first NHL game at Mullett Arena on Friday. Pierre-Luc Dubois stole the puck from Shayne Gostisbehere and sent a cross-ice pass to...
NHL
Bear, Pederson traded to Canucks by Hurricanes
Carolina receives fifth-round pick in 2023 Draft for defenseman, forward. Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson were traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Carolina received a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bear, a defenseman, has not played an NHL game this season. He had...
NHL
Coyotes feel energy provided by Arizona State students at Mullett Arena
It was a different kind of home opener for the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. They lost 3-2 in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets in their first game at Mullett Arena, the 5,000-seat brand new building on the campus of Arizona State University that they will share with the Sun Devils' NCAA Division I men's ice hockey team for at least the next three seasons.
NHL
Jets rally to beat Coyotes in overtime for third straight win
"We're just focused on winning the next period, winning each shift and winning each battle" For the second straight game, the Winnipeg Jets fell behind by two goals on this three-game road trip. On Friday, it was in Arizona, as the Coyotes home opener at Mullett Arena provided a unique...
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
