Hanover, NH

Dartmouth

Halloween horror against Harvard: Football unlikely to repeat as Ivy League champion

The Big Green came up short, 28-13, in Saturday’s Homecoming game. In a battle that was closer than the final score indicated on Saturday, Harvard University defeated Dartmouth 28-13, putting a damper on the Big Green’s Homecoming weekend. Beneath sunny skies and a stadium packed with 8,735 fans, the Big Green kept it close early on — scoring both of its touchdowns in the second quarter before failing to score again.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Women’s tennis finds success at two-day Brown Classic

The Big Green won seven of its 11 singles matches and half of its four doubles matches over two days of competition, including four of five singles matches against the University of Rhode Island. On Oct. 22 and 23, women’s tennis put together two successful days of competition against the...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Vermont Couple Invites Community Into Personal Haunted House for Charity

Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in what has to be the most famous house on Bellevue Avenue in Rutland.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Ways of Seeing: Passing along psychic vibes

Religions are split in their opinions about psychics.
ADDISON, VT
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner

Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
RICHMOND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Hospital announces new Pain Clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of the Springfield Pain Clinic. Located on Level D at Springfield Hospital, the Pain Clinic’s goal is to assist patients with chronic and acute pain issues and develop a treatment plan that meets patient’s needs and expedites their recovery process. The clinic offers pain management for medical conditions that include lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, musculoskeletal disorders, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuropathy.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NECN

Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
HARTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended

A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
RANDOLPH, VT
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel's retirement becomes official on Oct. 31.
VERGENNES, VT

