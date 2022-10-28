Read full article on original website
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
CH Weekly: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens own a 5-4-0 record after nine games. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs close out their four-game road trip with matchups against the Wild (Tuesday, November 1) and the Jets (Thursday, November 3), before finally returning to the friendly confines of the Bell Centre for a tilt against the Golden Knights (Saturday, November 5).
NHL
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
NHL
Thompson's 6-point night, Skinner's 300th goal fuel Sabres victory
Tage Thompson scored a hat trick as part of a six-point outing to lead the Sabres to a 8-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings inside KeyBank Center on Monday. Jack Quinn scored his first goal of the season while Jeff Skinner scored his 300th career goal as part of a two-point night. Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Asplund also scored goals.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
Global Series blog: Nick Blankenburg
Blue Jackets defenseman discusses TV shows watched on long flight, familiarity with Finland. Nick Blankenburg is writing a blog for NHL.com while the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Finland for the Gloabl Series this week. The Blue Jackets play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL regular-seasons games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN,ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
NHL
BLOG: Skinner completes Oilers goaltending puzzle
EDMONTON, AB - There is lots to love about what Edmonton has going on between the pipes. Coming into the offseason, the Oilers had a few questions about the status of their goaltending after Mikko Koskinen departed for Switzerland and the wear and tear of a long playoff run forced 41-year-old Mike Smith to go on LTIR for the season.
NHL
Questions and Isles: Favorite Halloween Costumes
Power Rangers. Harry Potter. Tin Man. The Islanders share their best Halloween costumes. It's spooky season, so in honor of Halloween NewYorkIslanders.com asked the players about their best costume. Read up on the answers from the group in the latest edition of Questions and Isles. Sebastian Aho: We did Cruella...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Sabres for Monday night road tilt
BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up the October slate with an Atlantic Division road matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 31, 2022
Matt Maggio has five-point week, Jake Pivonka and Cameron Berg take on LIU. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. MAGGIO'S FIVE...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Dvorak has hat trick in third period for Canadiens in win against Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Christian Dvorak scored his first NHL hat trick for the Montreal Canadiens in a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "It's nice," Dvorak said. "I've been close a couple times. It's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess. It was a good team win for us."
NHL
Penguins Have a Productive Practice After Arriving Home
Here are the updates from their Monday session following a five-game road trip where the Penguins went 1-4 After traveling home from their five-game road trip on Sunday, the Penguins skated at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Monday. Here are the updates. LINEUP UPDATES. Kris Letang stayed home because he...
NHL
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
NHL
RELEASE: Century Collective, Top-Tier Corporate Partner Program, Launched
Team announces six premier partners as inaugural members of program that elevates business networking, community impact and more. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new top-tier corporate partnership program - the "Century Collective" - that provides long-term, high-commitment partners with enhanced benefits, access and impact. As the team nears the 100th anniversary of its founding, this elite group of partners are fueling not only the next 100 years of Blackhawks hockey but also the future of our sport.
