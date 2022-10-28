NEWTON -- Four years ago, an athletic director overdosed on the job. Now, Billy Gaine is sharing his recovery story in hoping of helping someone else. "I developed this substance abuse problem. It's a disease," said Gaine. For six years, he was addicted to opioids. Before his fitness career, Gaine was the athletic director at Hopedale High School. In 2018, he overdosed at school in his office. "Everyone was in the building that day, so a lot of people were there," Gaine recalled. "Lowest point, we call that the gift of desperation, our rock bottom in the recovery world."For Gaine, rock bottom...

