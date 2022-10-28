Read full article on original website
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Halloween horror against Harvard: Football unlikely to repeat as Ivy League champion
The Big Green came up short, 28-13, in Saturday’s Homecoming game. In a battle that was closer than the final score indicated on Saturday, Harvard University defeated Dartmouth 28-13, putting a damper on the Big Green’s Homecoming weekend. Beneath sunny skies and a stadium packed with 8,735 fans, the Big Green kept it close early on — scoring both of its touchdowns in the second quarter before failing to score again.
Super Senior: The Book brothers
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
Women’s tennis finds success at two-day Brown Classic
The Big Green won seven of its 11 singles matches and half of its four doubles matches over two days of competition, including four of five singles matches against the University of Rhode Island. On Oct. 22 and 23, women’s tennis put together two successful days of competition against the...
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
Father, daughter sue Vermont school district for 'retaliation' over discomfort with trans student
RANDOLPH, Vt. (TND) — A high school student and her father are suing a Vermont school district, claiming they were wrongfully retaliated against for expressing discomfort over a biologically male student using a girls' locker room. Blake and Travis Allen have each let the Orange Southwest Unified School District...
Missing Person Kyla McEachern
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
Vermont man charged in NH crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man has faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of...
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
New high-speed internet coming to 14 towns
ADDISON COUNTY — The nonprofit internet provider Maple Broadband began work in early October stringing fiber-optic lines that will bring high-speed service to up to 1,400 underserved or unserved households in portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting. That comes thanks to an $8.7 million grant the organization got in July.
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree
A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police
Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church
EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
