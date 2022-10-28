ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont

Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
Dartmouth

Halloween horror against Harvard: Football unlikely to repeat as Ivy League champion

The Big Green came up short, 28-13, in Saturday’s Homecoming game. In a battle that was closer than the final score indicated on Saturday, Harvard University defeated Dartmouth 28-13, putting a damper on the Big Green’s Homecoming weekend. Beneath sunny skies and a stadium packed with 8,735 fans, the Big Green kept it close early on — scoring both of its touchdowns in the second quarter before failing to score again.
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Super Senior: The Book brothers

WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
WEST HAVEN, VT
Dartmouth

Women’s tennis finds success at two-day Brown Classic

The Big Green won seven of its 11 singles matches and half of its four doubles matches over two days of competition, including four of five singles matches against the University of Rhode Island. On Oct. 22 and 23, women’s tennis put together two successful days of competition against the...
HANOVER, NH
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Missing Person Kyla McEachern

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
STOCKBRIDGE, VT
Addison Independent

New high-speed internet coming to 14 towns

ADDISON COUNTY — The nonprofit internet provider Maple Broadband began work in early October stringing fiber-optic lines that will bring high-speed service to up to 1,400 underserved or unserved households in portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting. That comes thanks to an $8.7 million grant the organization got in July.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner

Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
RICHMOND, VT
NECN

Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
HARTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
VERGENNES, VT
Addison Independent

Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church

EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy