Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
News 12
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating two incidents where someone broke into a home through an unlocked window and “inappropriately touched” the women sleeping inside. They say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3...
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
'He's not safe at this school.' Mother says special needs son was struck in the face by TA in Lindenhurst
According to an incident report, the attack happened a week ago at Just Kids Early Childhood Center - a school that has programs for special needs children.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Rockland County DA: Detective, drug task force supervisor dies at 31
A Rockland County detective has died at 31-years-old, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Sunday.
Legend of New Jersey 'witch' Mary Moore lives on nearly 300 years later
You've heard of the Salem Witch Trials of Massachusetts, but how about the legend of Mary Moore in Middlesex County.
Police: 13-year-old Copiague student fatally struck by car while riding bike
Police say Jose Luis Calderon, of Amityville, was riding his bike on Dixon Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide
Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
News 12
Drums From Heaven holds Halloween eve cancer awareness fundraiser in Saddle Brook
Halloween Eve kicked off Sunday night in Saddle Brook as a fundraiser to raise awareness of cancer. Drums could be heard blaring as the sound of people coming together in prayer. "It's music to express our feelings and what we go through in our lives," explained autism advocate Ryan Roy.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
