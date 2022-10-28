Read full article on original website
Related
itbusinessnet.com
Inventiva provides an update on the development of cedirogant by AbbVie
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 31, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that AbbVie communicated during their third-quarter financial results1 on Friday October 28th, that they decided to stop the development of cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist jointly discovered by Inventiva and AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, following the analysis of a recently concluded nonclinical toxicology study.
Comments / 0