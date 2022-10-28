Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 31, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that AbbVie communicated during their third-quarter financial results1 on Friday October 28th, that they decided to stop the development of cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist jointly discovered by Inventiva and AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, following the analysis of a recently concluded nonclinical toxicology study.

