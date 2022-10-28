Diane Carlson Joins CBRE Tucson Advisory & Transaction Services Office Investment Team

A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO