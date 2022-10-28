Diane Carlson Joins CBRE Tucson Advisory & Transaction Services Office Investment Team

Read full article on original website
Tucson Lease Report October 24-28, 2022
INDUSTRIAL – 3708 E COLUMBIA ST. TUCSON 85714, South. Huck International, Inc. renewed their lease with H & A Realty for 7,479 square feet of industrial space at Butterfield Corporate Plaza, 3708 E. Columbia St., Suite 100 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Chad Skipper and Chris Robinson with Fischer & Company, represented the tenant in this transaction.
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
KOLD-TV
Differences threaten the future of the RTA transportation plans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Tucson, Pima County and Rio Nuevo officials gathered to dedicate the beginning of the Sunshine Mile project on East Broadway this week, there was little mention of the issues which surrounded the widening project. It took nearly 30 years to finally get in...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson
Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
SignalsAZ
Tucson’s Seneca Park Dedication is Nov 5
City of Tucson Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik, Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, and the Palo Verde Neighborhood Association (PVNA), invite you to celebrate the dedication of Seneca Park and its green stormwater infrastructure and flood control basin. What is now Seneca Park was formerly a site used for...
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
KOLD-TV
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company. The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot...
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29. No additional information was...
Two dead after fiery car explosion
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision. Details are limited.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
fox10phoenix.com
Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch
PHOENIX - Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 after seeing a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. Viewers across...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
