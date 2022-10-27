ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Saturday in San Jose....
SAN JOSE, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Afro-Latinos in Bay Area find solidarity as they explore their heritage

CONCORD -- Dr. Sonia Manjon is one among many in the Bay Area Afro-Latino community who are learning to navigate their connections to both ethnicities."Usually people look at me and assume I'm African American until they meet my family and come to my home and begin to understand the cultural nuances that I have, which is a Latino experience," Manjon told KPIX. "There is a lot of anti-Blackness in our community that has to be talked about."Manjon is co-executive director of LeaderSpring, a nonprofit that provides leadership training to people in the Bay Area. She has also worked in higher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates

In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Halloween comes to East Bay Regional Parks

SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Oct. 28, 2022) — Halloween is almost here, and several East Bay Regional Parks will anticipate the costumed cavalcade with a variety of spooky-themed but non-frightening programs. For starters, there will be a Spooky Sunol Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday,...
eastcountytoday.net

Upcoming Halloween Themed Events in East County

This weekend, there are a variety of events in East Contra Costa County that are Halloween themed and should offer a lot of fun for the local youth… and even adults! Here is the list. For the full calendar of events, click here. October 28. 4:00 pm: Antioch Fall-O-Ween.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Bay Area Children's Hospitals Strained as RSV Surge Arrives

Patients are flooding Bay Area hospitals as a common respiratory virus sweeps across the region, mirroring a similar surge that has ravaged the East Coast this month. “Last night I admitted a 3-year-old child from the emergency department who spent nine hours in the emergency room waiting for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. David Cornfield, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford University. “And that's not terrifically unusual [right now].”
KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children

(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers.  Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
OAKLAND, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

Bang Energy loses 293 million dollar lawsuit: how will students be affected?

Bang Energy, one of the leading energy drink producers in the country, has filed for bankruptcy after being sued for damages over false advertising of their product. For Amador Valley students and staff, they now can consider options to find an alternative or stop consuming energy drinks as a whole.

