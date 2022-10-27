Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Saturday in San Jose....
Here Are The Best Locations To Trick Or Treat In The Bay Area
Looking For Where To Take Your Kids Trick Or Treating? Here Are The Best Bay Area Trick Or Treat Neighborhoods To Visit!
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
Afro-Latinos in Bay Area find solidarity as they explore their heritage
CONCORD -- Dr. Sonia Manjon is one among many in the Bay Area Afro-Latino community who are learning to navigate their connections to both ethnicities."Usually people look at me and assume I'm African American until they meet my family and come to my home and begin to understand the cultural nuances that I have, which is a Latino experience," Manjon told KPIX. "There is a lot of anti-Blackness in our community that has to be talked about."Manjon is co-executive director of LeaderSpring, a nonprofit that provides leadership training to people in the Bay Area. She has also worked in higher...
Eater
Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates
In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
7x7.com
With a trip to San Francisco's first smart shop, it's never been easier to get (some) psychedelics.
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi. It’s just the latest city in a string of West Coast hubs—including Oakland and Santa Cruz—undergoing a seismic shift in drug policy. Decriminalization doesn’t mean that psychedelics can now...
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Halloween comes to East Bay Regional Parks
SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Oct. 28, 2022) — Halloween is almost here, and several East Bay Regional Parks will anticipate the costumed cavalcade with a variety of spooky-themed but non-frightening programs. For starters, there will be a Spooky Sunol Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday,...
eastcountytoday.net
Upcoming Halloween Themed Events in East County
This weekend, there are a variety of events in East Contra Costa County that are Halloween themed and should offer a lot of fun for the local youth… and even adults! Here is the list. For the full calendar of events, click here. October 28. 4:00 pm: Antioch Fall-O-Ween.
KTVU FOX 2
'It's reached the point of hysteria': Drug expert says parents shouldn't fear fentanyl in Halloween candy
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Halloween approaches, local police departments are warning about what's known as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. It's the dangerous opioid make in bright-colored powders and pills, and it's even being transferred in candy containers sometimes. This has some parents worried about finding it in Halloween candy, but...
KQED
Bay Area Children's Hospitals Strained as RSV Surge Arrives
Patients are flooding Bay Area hospitals as a common respiratory virus sweeps across the region, mirroring a similar surge that has ravaged the East Coast this month. “Last night I admitted a 3-year-old child from the emergency department who spent nine hours in the emergency room waiting for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. David Cornfield, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford University. “And that's not terrifically unusual [right now].”
Bay Area shelters make plea to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned animals
From cats to dogs, birds to bunnies there's an overflow of abandoned animals at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
SFist
Have You Had a Lot of Uber Drivers Cancel Trips On You Recently, Or Refuse to Take You Somewhere? Are You a Driver? We'd Like to Hear From You
Rideshare services, while still private companies with their own profit motives and foibles, have become like utilities we take for granted. But the days of quick and easy Uber rides seem to be gone since the pandemic. Sure, you can still find a car most of the time, and it...
Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children
(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers. Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
amadorvalleytoday.org
Bang Energy loses 293 million dollar lawsuit: how will students be affected?
Bang Energy, one of the leading energy drink producers in the country, has filed for bankruptcy after being sued for damages over false advertising of their product. For Amador Valley students and staff, they now can consider options to find an alternative or stop consuming energy drinks as a whole.
