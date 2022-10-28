Read full article on original website
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft. Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond. Police cited and released...
Stealing and drug possession
A man from Fairdealing is facing a list of charges following his arrest in Camden County. The investigation began when a woman reported that her car was stolen by her roommate while she was in the hospital in September. She told police that the roommate took her computer, the vehicle title and car and drove it to the Poplar Bluff area and refused to give it back. On Friday, the victim told police that another man called her and said he had her car, and wanted $500 and expenses to return it, and that Chance Hubbard would drive it to her.
Pulaski County asks for help locating Richland man wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland, is wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants from Pulaski, Phelps, and Laclede counties, as well as wanted by Probation and Parole. He’s currently facing charges of stealing, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action.
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
Suspect in custody after standoff in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a standoff in north Springfield on Sunday. The Springfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 p.m. for a domestic assault situation in the 2000 block of North Robberson Avenue. The assault victim left the house to call 911. Investigators say...
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers
The Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville is looking to fill current vacancies for Correctional Officers. No experience is required. Training will be provided. Applicants are suggested to complete an application by obtaining at www.pcsheriff2.com prior to an interview to expedite the interview process. If unable, applications will be available at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. If unavailable on November 2nd, please contact Lt. Robison at 573-774-4793 to schedule an interview.
A habitual offender from Dallas County is captured after an early morning police chase
A Dallas County man with a lengthy criminal history is arrested after leading officers from numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a pursuit of James Hodges, of Buffalo, early this morning. The pursuit started in Buffalo, then traveled into neighboring Polk County. Hodges then looped back into Dallas County and the pursuit ended on Hayes Road, just south of Buffalo, after Hodges’ vehicle overheated.
Former Fort Wood Youth Minister Sentenced
A former soldier in the Army National Guard based at Fort Leonard Wood has been sentenced in federal court for sexually abusing four children. 43-year-old David J. McKay of Waynesville was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced McKay to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Deer Accident In Lake Ozark Gives Person Minor Injury
One of a handful of minor motor vehicle accidents was one at 6 PM in Lake Ozark involving a deer. The report says 41 year old Charlesetta D. Kolb’s vehicle struck the animal while travelling on 54 just before Route MM.
15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60
A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.
DMPD releases name of victim in weekend shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has released the name of the victim who was shot over the weekend and later died from his injuries. Dok Nyok Akol Dok, 22, passed away overnight at an Iowa City hospital, the police said. On Saturday at around 11:21 a.m. DMPD officers responded to a […]
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the Interstate 235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were...
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
Diesel Shortage Rumors
At this morning’s Laclede County Commission meeting, Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe briefed the Commissioners on recent rumors that Missouri may experience a shortage of Diesel Fuel. After that meeting, Rowe told Regional Radio News that though the rumors are swirling, there is no need to panic.
Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine
A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking. Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty...
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
