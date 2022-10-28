A man from Fairdealing is facing a list of charges following his arrest in Camden County. The investigation began when a woman reported that her car was stolen by her roommate while she was in the hospital in September. She told police that the roommate took her computer, the vehicle title and car and drove it to the Poplar Bluff area and refused to give it back. On Friday, the victim told police that another man called her and said he had her car, and wanted $500 and expenses to return it, and that Chance Hubbard would drive it to her.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO